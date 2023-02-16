Shiel Wood is reportedly leaving Troy to take the job as defensive coordinator with Tulane, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

As defensive coordinator this past season for the Trojans, the unit was ranked eighth nationally in points allowed and helped the team compile a 12-2 record, highlighted by a Sun Belt Conference championship and win the Cure Bowl of UTSA.

The Trojans' defense held eight of their last nine opponents to under 20 points. Troy also forced 27 turnovers, eight most in the FBS.

Tulane hasn’t announced the hire and Troy hasn’t confirmed Wood would be leaving, but Wood’s name is no longer listed as a coach on the Troy football website.

Wood would replace Lance Guidry, who left the program after one month to become Miami’s defensive coordinator. Guidry had come to Tulane from Marshall to replace Chris Hampton, who left for Oregon in January.

Before coming to Troy to join head coach Jon Sumrall’s inaugural staff before last season, Wood was co-defensive coordinator at Army, where he was in charge of linebackers in 2020 and safeties in 2021. Before that, Wood was an assistant at Georgia Tech, Wofford and Georgia State.

Wood would be the first assistant to leave Sumrall’s staff.

Wood, a wide receiver at Wofford from 2001-2005, had his longest tenure as an assistant at his alma mater for eight years.

The Trojans are scheduled to begin spring practice March 7 and the annual T-Day intra-squad game is slated for April 15.