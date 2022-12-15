Similar teams Troy, USTA ready for Cure Bowl

The comparisons of the two teams are stunningly similar

Troy and UTSA enter the Cure Bowl riding 10-game win streaks, holding 11-2 records, nationally ranked in the AP Top 25 and in possession of conference championships.

“A lot of respect for Texas San Antonio, the season they’ve had,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “Two of the premier Group of 5 college football programs right now without question.

“Our seasons have been very similar, and I think it’s a tremendous matchup with two very well-coached teams, two very talented teams. It should be a really good football game.”

No. 23 Troy and No. 22 UTSA will kickoff at 2 p.m. central time Friday at Exploria Stadium in a game to be televised by ESPN.

“We have a lot of respect for them,” UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said. “They got off to a tough start like we did with rough losses early. Both of us got hot and have come in here.

“We have both squeaked through some games. We both played well and got away with some things. Two very similar opponents.”

It will be a matchup of two dynamic offenses led by quarterbacks – Gunnar Watson of Troy and Frank Harris of UTSA – who are at the top of their games.

Watson has thrown for 2,705 yards on 193-of-312 passing with 13 touchdowns. He is coming off being named the recipient of the Sun Belt Championship Game MVP when he threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-17 passing in leading Troy past Coastal Carolina 45-26.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has thrown for school records of 3,865 yards and 31 touchdowns on 305-of-429 passing along with 588 yards and nine scores on the ground for the Conference USA champions. The Roadrunners beat North Texas 48-27 in the C-USA title game with Harris gaining MVP honors.

“I’m a defensive-minded head coach,” Sumrall said. “I usually look at, where’s the weakness of a team? And I don’t see it. Usually I can find an area where we can attack here or we can do this. And then I look at where’s the strengths? And their strengths are many.

“It does start with the quarterback. He is a phenomenal player. But they’re extremely explosive. They do a lot of things schematically to attack you and make you vulnerable to a lot of things from a leverage standpoint.

“Good scheme, good players, dynamic. It’s as good an offense as we’ve played all year. And we played some good teams. We played Ole Miss (in) Game 1. This is the best offense we’ve played this entire season.”

While UTSA is indeed explosive offensively in averaging 38.7 points per game, the Troy defense has been one of the best in the nation, led by senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who is the NCAA FBS career tackles leader with 563 stops.

Troy’s defense has allowed the fourth-fewest plays of 20-plus yards this season (34), the fourth-fewest 20-plus yard runs (6) and 12th-fewest 20-plus yard passes (28). The Trojans have held eight of their last 11 opponents to less than 100 yards rushing, which is tied for third nationally.

Harris, the UTSA senior quarterback, is ready for the challenge.

“We have to go out there and play our brand of football,” Harris said. “They are a great defense. They are very scrappy on all cylinders – upfront and in the back end. They are very good.

“They are a top team for a reason. It is going to be a great test for us offensively. We have to go out there trust our training, trust our game plan and go out and execute. Let everything else take care of itself.”

Troy senior offensive left tackle Austin Stidham believes the game presents a good opportunity for both programs to shine on a national stage.

“This is a premier opportunity for us as Group of 5 teams to bring a lot of notoriety to this whole ordeal,” Stidham said. “And we’re both teams that have been successful through the season, and we both want to finish (strong).

“You don’t have to mention much. We’re both in the Top 25 right now and we’d both would really love to stay in the Top 25. So this game for both organizations is a must-win game, and we’re both really excited for the challenge.”