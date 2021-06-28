Smartt steps aside as Troy baseball coach

Smartt returned to his alma mater in July of 2002, accepting an assistant coaching position under then head coach Bobby Pierce and served 13 years as an assistant coach before being elevated to head coach position for the 2016 season.

“Wearing the Troy uniform provided me a front-row seat next to Chase Riddle and Bobby Pierce, the two most impactful coaches in my life,” Smartt said. “The single highest honor of my professional career was being allowed to follow in their legendary footsteps as the head coach at Troy.

“Thank you to every one of my teammates who have always supported me in every way possible. Thank you to every player, coach, trainer and manager for your commitment to the program. Thank you to every single fan for your unbelievable support of the program. Finally, thank you to my beautiful wife Deborah and our children Taylor and Chase for your love and unwavering support.”

During his career as a player and coach at Troy, Smartt was part of six conference championship teams, seven NCAA postseason teams and two national championship squads. Additionally, Smartt played with or coached 36 of the 60 All-Americans in Troy’s history.

Smartt’s head coaching tenure at Troy began in 2016 as he guided the Trojans to a 32-26 record and a third-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference.