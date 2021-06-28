Smartt steps asides as Troy baseball coach

The Mark Smartt era as Troy head baseball coach has come to an end.
Troy and Smartt announced a mutual decision Monday afternoon that Smartt is stepping down as the Trojans head coach, according to Troy University press release.
Smartt guided the Trojans for six seasons, amassing a 172-135 record, including a 27-26 record this past season when Troy finished tied for third in the Sun Belt Conference. His coaching tenure was highlighted by a NCAA Regional appearance in 2018.
Smartt, who has been part of Troy baseball as a player and coach for 21 seasons, will remain at the school as special advisor to the athletics director.
“I appreciate all the work that Coach Smartt has done as a player, assistant coach and most recently as the head coach here at Troy,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “He has led the program with integrity and will always be a valued member of our Troy baseball family. We will look to build upon the success of Coach Smartt’s era as we find the next head coach for Troy baseball.”
Smartt wore the Troy uniform in 1,173 games over his playing and coaching career, which is the most of any player or coach in school history. He played under legendary head coach Chase Riddle on both the 1986 and 1987 NCAA Division II National Championship teams. He began his coaching career with Riddle and the Trojans as student assistant in 1988 and a graduate assistant in 1989.
Smartt returned to his alma mater in July of 2002, accepting an assistant coaching position under then head coach Bobby Pierce and served 13 years as an assistant coach before being elevated to head coach position for the 2016 season.
“Wearing the Troy uniform provided me a front-row seat next to Chase Riddle and Bobby Pierce, the two most impactful coaches in my life,” Smartt said. “The single highest honor of my professional career was being allowed to follow in their legendary footsteps as the head coach at Troy.
“Thank you to every one of my teammates who have always supported me in every way possible. Thank you to every player, coach, trainer and manager for your commitment to the program. Thank you to every single fan for your unbelievable support of the program. Finally, thank you to my beautiful wife Deborah and our children Taylor and Chase for your love and unwavering support.”
During his career as a player and coach at Troy, Smartt was part of six conference championship teams, seven NCAA postseason teams and two national championship squads. Additionally, Smartt played with or coached 36 of the 60 All-Americans in Troy’s history.
Smartt’s head coaching tenure at Troy began in 2016 as he guided the Trojans to a 32-26 record and a third-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference.
His second team in 2017 finished with a 31-25 record and third place in the East Division of the Sun Belt. During that season, Troy defeated No. 5 Auburn in its highest-ranked win since the transition to Division I and swept the season series with Alabama and Auburn for the first time in school history.
Smartt’s highlight season as head coach came in 2018 when he guided the Trojans to a NCAA Regional appearance for the first time in five years and to a 42-21 record. At the regional, Troy knocked off No. 18 Duke 6-0 before falling to No. 8 Georgia and a second game with the Blue Devils.
That 2018 team featured two All-Americans, a Sun Belt Player of the Year, five All-Sun Belt players, an NCAA statistical champion and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner. The Gold Glove winner, Brandon Lockridge, was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft, becoming the fifth Troy player to be taken in the first five rounds.
Smartt’s fourth Troy team featured a 31-29 record and his fifth season in 2020 ended after just 17 games due to the COVID-19 virus.
Smartt coached five players – tied for league-best – to All-Sun Belt honors during the 2019 season. His son, Chase Smartt, headlined Troy’s all-conference selections as the senior catcher was named to the All-Sun Belt first team. Drew Frederic, Cory Gill, Sadler Goodwin and Rigsby Mosley were named to the All-Sun Belt second team. Smartt and Logan Cerny became the 54th and 55th All-Americans in school history under Smartt’s guidance in 2019.
As a player at Troy, Smartt, a second baseman, earned All-Gulf South Conference honors as a member of the 1986 and 1987 national title titles and was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team. He was the second-leading hitter (.405) on the ’86 team, which remains the sixth highest single-season average in school history. He ended his career with a .379 batting average, which ranks today as the fourth-highest career average at the school.
After his playing career, he was inducted into the Troy University Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002.
Between his student assistant role in 1988 at Troy and his return to the program in 2002, Smartt spent 11 seasons as a coach at the University of West Alabama, including the head coach role from 1995-2000. He compiled a 164-163 mark in six seasons as a head coach of that program.