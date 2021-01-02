Stampley’s career night not enough as Troy falls to App State

BOONE, N.C. -- Despite a career-best 19 points from Nick Stampley and a season-best eight 3-pointers, the Troy men's basketball team fell 90-59 Saturday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center.

The Trojans (6-5, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference), who defeated Appalachian State (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) 69-56 Friday night, were denied the program’s first 2-0 start in Sun Belt play in school history.

In defeat, the Trojans were led by Stampley and by freshman Kam Woods, who scored 14 points for his sixth game with at least 10 points this season.

The Trojans got off to a slow start Saturday as Appalachian State hit six of their first seven (two 3-pointers and two and-ones) to open up an early 17-4 lead just 3:53 into the game.

An and-one, a dunk from freshman Miles Mendes and a Stampley bucket propelled the Trojans to nine of the next 11, cutting the Mountaineer lead to 19-13 with 12:09 to play in the opening period.

After an App State bucket, a Christian Turner triple cut the Troy deficit to just 21-16 with 10:54 to play in the period, but Justin Forrest and the Appalachian State offense got hot using a 16-2 outburst to take a 37-18 lead with 3:22 to play in the period.