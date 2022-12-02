Status of Coastal QB McCall uncertain going into SBC Championship Game at Troy

Perhaps the biggest question heading into the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game between Troy and Coastal Carolina at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday is the status of Chanticleers’ quarterback Grayson McCall.

Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said on Friday that it will be a game-time decision on McCall, who has missed the past two games due to a foot injury. On Thursday, McCall was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year for the second straight season. The redshirt junior has completed 168-of-244 passes for 2,314 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, while rushing for another 165 yards and four scores.

“Need to go through warm-ups and see how he responds to treatment that he has been receiving the last few days,” Chadwell said. “He has practiced some for us and every day that he has practiced he’s gotten better, but the next day has been challenging with the foot injury.

“So he’ll go through warm-ups and then we’ll make the decision on how he looks in warm-ups.”

Troy enters the game on a nine-game win streak in compiling a 10-2 overall mark and 7-1 record in the West Division, while Coastal is 9-2 overall, 6-2 in the East Division, after losing its regular-season finale at James Madison.

Troy coach Jon Sumrall, who was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year on Thursday, says the Coastal offense doesn’t change much schematically no matter who the quarterback is. Should McCall not be able to play, junior Jarrett Guest and senior Bryce Carpenter are waiting in the wings.

“One of the things I believe Jamey and his staff have done really well is they’ve got an identity offensively that’s not maybe attached to a person,” Sumrall said. “While Grayson is a fantastic player – very talented, competitive and gritty – their structure of their offense, it stays the same basically in regard to what they do.

“It hasn’t really changed our preparation or how we go about the week. If he plays, we have to be ready for that; if he doesn’t, we have to be ready for that as well.”

Senior offensive tackle Austin Stidham is thankful of Troy hosting the game and having a chance to play one more time in The Vet.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot here lately,” Stidham said. “It really has flown by. We’re blessed to be in a community and in a town that supports this football program through the hard times, and through the good times.

“I have no doubt that we’re going to have a packed house tomorrow and I wouldn’t want to go out in any other fashion than this. I’m so grateful that we get to finish it off here.”

Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who became the all-time career tackles leader this season and now has 554, is excited to be a part of a senior group that has put Troy back among the league’s elite.

“It means a lot,” Martial said. “The senior group … we said before the season we kind of let Troy down these past two years … we kind of let the standard drop. We’re just happy to be back where Troy belongs.”

Breaking down Coastal

The Chanticleers will be playing in a title game for the first time. Coastal shared the conference crown with Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020 after the championship game was cancelled due to COVID-19.

With a victory, Coastal would join Alabama and Clemson as the only programs nationally with three straight 10-win seasons. It would also mark the first time the road team has won in the five-year history of the SBC championship game.

Coastal Carolina is strong at running back with redshirt sophomore CJ Beasley (130 carries, 672 yards, 4 touchdowns) and senior Reese White (80 carries, 443 yards, 4 touchdowns).

Coastal Carolina has been efficient through the air, ranking sixth in the nation in passing efficiency (163.08) this season. Wideouts redshirt senior Sam Pinckney (56 catches, 836 yards, 2 touchdowns) and redshirt freshman Jared Brown (42 catches, 709 yards, 5 touchdowns), have led the way.

Defensively, redshirt junior linebacker JT Killen has compiled a team-high 89 tackles. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jerrod Clark and sophomore defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart have tallied a team-high 9.0 tackles for loss each. Defensive lineman Adrian Hope has led the way with 5.5 sacks.

The Chanticleers lost their regular-season finale at James Madison, 47-7. Coastal hasn’t lost back-to-back games since 2019.

Breaking down Troy

Troy goes after its seventh Sun Belt title, but the first since the championship game was initiated in 2018. A Troy victory would also snap a string of three-straight one-possession losses to Coastal Carolina and would keep the home team undefeated in the five-year history of the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Football Championship.

The Trojans finished the regular season strong with wins over ULM, 34-16, and Arkansas State, 48-19, behind back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances of Kimani Vidal. In compiling 1,006 yards on 189 carries with nine touchdowns, Vidal became the 11th 1,000-yard rusher in Troy history.

Junior quarterback Gunnar Watson has completed 181-of-295 passes for 2,387 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Wide receivers sophomore Tez Johnson (49 catches, 764 yards, 4 touchdowns) and senior RaJae’ Johnson (30 catches, 538 yards, 4 touchdowns) have been the primary targets.

Troy’s defense has allowed just 16.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the nation, and 316.4 yards of total offense per game, ranking 16th in the nation.

Martial leads the way with a team-high 112 tackles, followed by senior safety Craig Slocum Jr. with 89. Sophomore defensive lineman T.J. Jackson (14.5 TFL, 8.0 sacks) and junior defensive lineman Richard Jibunor (10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks) anchor the front.

Junior defensive back Reddy Steward ranks fourth on the team with 55 tackles and paces the Trojans with three interceptions.

If you go

Tickets are sold on gameday at the following locations: Main Ticket Office (Tine Davis Fieldhouse) 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Gate One 10 a.m. until halftime.

Ticket prices: North End Zone—$50, Reserved—$20, General admission—$10, Sun Belt students – free.

Before the game: Troy’s popular Tailgate Concert Series returns, with Populus taking the stage beginning at 11:30 a.m.

When to enter: All gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, while the Stadium Club and Suites open two hours prior to kickoff.