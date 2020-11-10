Status of Troy QB still up in air as No. 15 Coastal Carolina visits

With No. 15-ranked Coastal Carolina coming to town Saturday, Troy football coach Chip Lindsey still isn’t sure if injured quarterback Gunnar Watson will be available.
“I wish I knew how close he was to coming back,” Lindsey said during a Zoom media conference on Tuesday. “We’re hopeful, but we were hopeful last week too.”
The Trojans and Chanticleers are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. and the game will be televised by ESPNU.
Watson hasn’t played since suffering an upper body injury in the first quarter of a 36-34 home loss to Georgia State on Oct. 24. In five games, Watson had completed 114 of 164 passes for 1,159 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had thrown three interceptions.
“I don’t want to play him until I’m convinced that he can protect himself and he’s comfortable,” Lindsey continued. “Gunnar would have played two weeks ago if we would have let him. Now he’s going to need to prove to us on the field that he’s ready.
“Again, we’re hopeful that he’ll be ready to go. It’s a tough injury because it’s an area that’s difficult to make a call on. We’ll see how much practice time he’ll get this week and make a decision.
“At the same time, we need to figure out our backup spot. Whoever plays at quarterback this week will need to be prepared and ready to play well and do what we’re asking them to do.”
Brantley native Jacob Free took over the QB duties when Watson was injured and has been the starter the past two weeks – a 38-10 win at Arkansas State and a 20-13 loss at Georgia Southern this past Saturday.
In five games played, Free has completed 79 of 134 passes for 957 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions.
In the loss to Georgia Southern, Free struggled somewhat in completing 21 of 47 passes for 201 yards with two interceptions, including one late in the game as Troy was trying to rally.
“Anytime you don’t have the performance that you want you evaluate everything,” Lindsey said. “We’re going to get several guys reps this week. Again, we’re hopeful that Gunnar will be back this week, but we need to be ready in case he doesn’t.
“Last week we were in a similar situation. All of our quarterbacks will get reps this week in practice and then we’ll decide on which quarterback is our best option this week. That will be based on practice performance which is how Jacob won the backup quarterback spot in the first place.”
True freshman Kyle Toole and JUCO transfer Parker McNeil are the next possible options. Neither has seen any playing time this season.
“Jacob made some good plays against Georgia State and played really well at Arkansas State, so we felt really good about him going into the Georgia Southern game,” Lindsey said. “Overall, we need to do a better job as an offensive unit regardless of who is at quarterback.
“As the quarterback, you got a lot of the credit when things go well and a lot of the blame when things don’t. It was a combination of things. Jacob [Free] didn’t play his best game and he knows that, but we have to play better around him. We need to make sure we commit to all of the little details. We need to protect better up front and at the running back spot.”
Martin shines: Former Northview kicker Jack Martin certainly was a bright spot for Troy on Saturday with his kickoff and punting duties and was recognized as the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week.
Martin averaged 48.7 yards per punt on six tries with five landing inside the 20-yard line and four traveling 50 yards or more. Three of his four kickoffs also went into the end zone for touchbacks and the other was fair caught.
Martin, a sophomore, has been the regular kickoff specialist, but has been sharing punting duties with Kyle Coale. However, Martin did all the punting for Troy on Saturday. He’s considered to have the stronger leg.
“I think it’s more situational of where we were punting from, what type of punt we were trying to execute,” Lindsey said of just using Martin on Saturday. “He worked extremely hard at punting all throughout the offseason. With punting, you see the leg; you see the strength and his ability to kick the ball. But there’s really a lot that goes into that – from catching the snap to operation time to being able do directional punt.
“It’s not just about who kicks it the highest and furthest. But I will say he’s made a lot of strides in all of those areas and Saturday was a great day for him in that area of the punt game.
“He did an unbelievable job of punting the ball with good hang time and kicked off well too. Jack is very talented and has brought a lot to our program. It was exciting to see him get rewarded for his efforts.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!