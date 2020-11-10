Status of Troy QB still up in air as No. 15 Coastal Carolina visits

“As the quarterback, you got a lot of the credit when things go well and a lot of the blame when things don’t. It was a combination of things. Jacob [Free] didn’t play his best game and he knows that, but we have to play better around him. We need to make sure we commit to all of the little details. We need to protect better up front and at the running back spot.”

Martin shines: Former Northview kicker Jack Martin certainly was a bright spot for Troy on Saturday with his kickoff and punting duties and was recognized as the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week.

Martin averaged 48.7 yards per punt on six tries with five landing inside the 20-yard line and four traveling 50 yards or more. Three of his four kickoffs also went into the end zone for touchbacks and the other was fair caught.

Martin, a sophomore, has been the regular kickoff specialist, but has been sharing punting duties with Kyle Coale. However, Martin did all the punting for Troy on Saturday. He’s considered to have the stronger leg.