Steady as a rock Troy kicker Brooks Buce has overcome hip injury

Placekicker Brooks Buce has been steady as a rock for Troy since transferring from Georgia two years ago, making 23-of-26 field goals over the past two seasons, including 15-of-17 this year heading into the regular-season finale Saturday at Arkansas State.

He’s done it remarkably while dealing with a hip ailment which required surgery prior to this season.

“The hip injury started last year, really, and I didn’t want to think about it during last season, so I kind of tackled it when the season ended,” Buce said.

“Mid-February is when I got my MRI and then I had to have a surgery in March, and that put me out a few months. I missed spring because of it, obviously. I just wanted to be ready to the season.

“That whole process put me back in (practicing) during August. I’ve still felt the repercussions from the surgery, but it’s not been a real issue that I’ve had to deal with.”

The injury was to the right hip, but Buce says it doesn’t affect the swing of his kicking leg.

“It’s more of I just know it’s there type thing,” Buce said. “It’s something that I’ve had over the past couple of years, so I know how to overcome it and deal with it. It’s still a work in progress and just trying to do my job out there for the team.”

For head coach Jon Sumrall, having someone with the consistency of Buce helps make decisions on the fly a bit easier – at least some of the time.

“I’ll never forget for as long as I live the South Alabama game,” Sumrall said. “He had the miss earlier in the game (36-yarder in third quarter) and then later in the game we got the ball on their 34-yard line and I made about the slowest decision maybe I’ve made since I’ve been a head coach on do we go for it or kick it, because it was a fourth and long.

“I was not sure I was comfortable kicking a 51-yarder and then when it ended up being what we call a toro field goal, which is a running of the bulls on the field, which is the big guys who are on the field goal team. I had to send Brooks out and kick it fast and he banged it through on a 51-yarder that gave us a little bit of breathing room in that game.”

The kick came in the fourth quarter and would be the final points as Troy would win the game, 10-6, in Mobile to keep the team atop the Sun Belt West Division standings. Troy (9-2 overall, 6-1 Sun Belt) can clinch the division title with a win at Arkansas State.

“I was happy I got another opportunity,” Buce said of the kick. “You try to make the most of the ones you get, but when you miss your first one, you want another one.

“I mean, obviously you want the team to score, but if not, then you want to be able to go out there and make it up. It felt really good after, especially after that first miss.

“That first one, I don’t really know what happened. I was just praying I was going to get another opportunity and I did and I’m thankful coach Sumrall trusted me to put me back out there and being able to do that.”

Buce also credits those around him – his snapper and holder – for the success he’s had.

“Quinten Skinner, he’s the long snapper … he’s impacted this group so much with his snaps,” Buce said. “They’re always perfect and you can always count on him to get the snap there.

“Then with Quayde (Hawkins) holding; I can always count on him holding the ball how it needs to be held. We just have a lot of trust in each other and have the mentality of doing the jobs to the best of our abilities.”

With the game coming up at Arkansas State, Buce knows the weather will likely be on the cold side, which makes it even more challenging for kickers.

“I mean, obviously we don’t have as many reps as the rest of the players, so we’re sitting around a lot on the sideline,” Buce said. “Thank the Lord they’ve put those heaters out there so we can stand in front of those. You know, just staying loose the whole game because obviously you don’t know when you’re number is going to get called.”

When Buce is called on, he tries to be mentally prepared.

“We try not to think about the situation that we’re being put in, we just try to think about one kick at a time,” Buce said. “A lot of it is just staying mentally neutral and blocking out everything around us … blocking out the fans, blocking out the situation, blocking out the score … anything like that and just focusing on what we’ve been training to do for basically our whole life.”

Martial update: It’s still not known if linebacker Carlton Martial, who missed last Saturday’s game against ULM while dealing with a lower body injury suffered the week before near the end of the game against Army, will be available against Arkansas State.

“He saw the doctors this morning and I think there is a solid chance,” Sumrall said of Martial playing. “We’ll see more as the week progresses. If anybody can do it and will do it and wants to do it, it’s Carlton Martial.

“I also told him this whole year since he’s been dealing with a few things injury-wise that he doesn’t need to play for anyone other than he and his teammates, and if he’s ready great, and if not, that’s also OK. Next man up will be ready. We want him to be in the best position to play to his standard while also not compromising his safety or health.”

Vidal honored by Sun Belt: Troy sophomore running back Kimani Vidal has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for the second most yards in a game in program history, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Vidal came within two yards of Troy’s single-game record as he rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Troy's victory over ULM this past Saturday. The victory was Troy's eighth straight win, the nation's fifth-longest active winning streak and the Trojans' longest winning streak since 1999.