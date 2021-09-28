Struggles continue in Troy’s run game

Troy offensive coordinator Luke Meadows said the team’s recent run game deficiencies aren’t from a lack of effort, but instead revolve around inconsistencies in execution.
“I think last week specifically was probably the best week of effort that we have had all year as far as working hard,” Meadows said. “Really what it comes down to is execution.”
After Troy rushed for a combined 164 yards in the 55-3 opening win against Southern, it was followed with games of 21-net yards in a 21-13 home loss against Liberty, 49 yards in a 21-9 win at Southern Miss and 67 yards during a 29-16 loss at ULM.
Troy travels to South Carolina on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
Meadows, who is the offensive coordinator with primary duties revolving around the offensive line while head coach Chip Lindsey oversees the play-calling, knows his players up front have to perform better if success is to follow.
“The beauty of the offensive line play and the burden of offensive line play is you’ve got to have five out of five guys you can count on,” Meadows said. “Four out of five guys can execute at a very high level, but if one guy doesn’t do his job … it’s my responsibility to make sure I get all five guys to execute as much as possible.”
Long trip back: After the disappointing night loss in Monroe, La., the team had a long bus ride back to reflect on the defeat.
“I think we got back like 6 a.m. (Sunday) and we let them get some sleep and got them back that evening to do some recovery stuff with their bodies in the weight room and so forth and then we met and watched the film and put that to bed,” Lindsey said. “We did not practice Sunday night.”
Lindsey was asked if having veterans such as center Dylan Bradshaw, linebacker Carlton Martial and running back B.J. Smith are relied on to help the team get back in the right mindset after such a loss.
“Obviously when you have some veterans like Dylan and B.J. and Carlton and those kinds of guys, you lean on those guys to kind of show their leadership and their poise in these situations,” Lindsey said. “I’ve been very impressed with how they’ve gone about their business the last couple of days.
“Obviously our team is disappointed in our performance and how we played. I’m the head coach, so it’s my responsibility and I understand that. We’ve got to get our guys ready to go this week. We’ve kind of moved on and look forward to this opportunity this weekend.”
Kicking it through: Georgia transfer Brooks Buce got his first try at a field goal since joining the Trojans this season and knocked through a 32-yarder in the second quarter against ULM.
It was the first field goal of his college career.
“The extra points are fun and all, but you come to be a kicker because you want to kick field goals,” Buce said. “So having the opportunity to kick field goals in a game is a cool experience.”
Buce, a junior in eligibility, walked on at UGA in 2017 and was redshirted. He then served as the Bulldogs’ back-up kicker from 2018 through 2020, though he never had a field goal attempt. He did handle some of the kickoff duties.
Buce entered the transfer portal in January before landing at Troy.
“I had some offers here and there and talked to a bunch of people, but at the end of the day I came to visit Troy and it felt like the right fit,” Buce said.
Penalty problems: Troy was flagged for 10 penalties totaling 104 yards in losses on Saturday night.
Lindsey knows that’s something the team must correct in a hurry.
“I think the biggest thing I took from that game is penalties,” Lindsey said. “The penalties are a discipline issue and obviously I take the responsibility for that. It’s something we have to really emphasize this week to get back to playing sound, disciplined football.
“Anytime we had a big play (against ULM), it felt like we got a penalty or something that took us back, so we’ve got to do a better job of that.”
Times set: Barring any changes for TV, Troy's final three home games will all kick off at 2:30 p.m. it was announced Monday. The Trojans play host to South Alabama (Nov. 6), Louisiana (Nov. 13) and App State (Nov. 20) in consecutive weeks to close out their home schedule.
Following this weekend's matchup at South Carolina, Troy returns to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Oct. 9 to play host to Georgia Southern in the Trojans' Sun Belt home opener. That kickoff is set for 6 p.m.