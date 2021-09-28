Struggles continue in Troy’s run game

“I think we got back like 6 a.m. (Sunday) and we let them get some sleep and got them back that evening to do some recovery stuff with their bodies in the weight room and so forth and then we met and watched the film and put that to bed,” Lindsey said. “We did not practice Sunday night.”

Lindsey was asked if having veterans such as center Dylan Bradshaw, linebacker Carlton Martial and running back B.J. Smith are relied on to help the team get back in the right mindset after such a loss.

“Obviously when you have some veterans like Dylan and B.J. and Carlton and those kinds of guys, you lean on those guys to kind of show their leadership and their poise in these situations,” Lindsey said. “I’ve been very impressed with how they’ve gone about their business the last couple of days.

“Obviously our team is disappointed in our performance and how we played. I’m the head coach, so it’s my responsibility and I understand that. We’ve got to get our guys ready to go this week. We’ve kind of moved on and look forward to this opportunity this weekend.”

Kicking it through: Georgia transfer Brooks Buce got his first try at a field goal since joining the Trojans this season and knocked through a 32-yarder in the second quarter against ULM.