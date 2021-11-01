Sun Belt announces the addition of Marshall to league

NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference has announced the addition of Marshall University into the league after a unanimous vote by the Sun Belt CEOs. Marshall will join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.

"Today we welcome Marshall University to the Sun Belt Conference. This is another big day for our conference," said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner. "Marshall's football tradition and passionate fans bring a strong presence to the Sun Belt.

"Their natural rivals are in our footprint and make our East Division even more competitive than it already was. I am grateful to Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert, Chairman of the Marshall Board of Governors Patrick Farrell and Interim Athletics Director Jeff O'Malley for their leadership during this process and look forward to working closely with President-Elect Brad D. Smith."

The addition of Marshall will bring the number of Sun Belt members to 15, with the Thundering Herd joining current members—App State, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, UTA, Texas State and Troy—and new additions Southern Miss and Old Dominion, which were welcomed to the Sun Belt Conference this week.