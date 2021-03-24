Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill praises Troy women's basketball team

“The controversy and some of those things put a spotlight on how great Troy played. That was a true David and Goliath story and they acquitted themselves so well.”

Earlier this month, the Sun Belt Conference held its annual basketball tournament in Pensacola, Fla., for the first time, with the majority of the games being held at the Pensacola Bay Center and others at Pensacola State College. Gill said the reviews were extremely positive about the games at the Bay Center, but not so much for the much smaller arena at Pensacola State.

He said there will be some consideration given to having all the games at the Bay Center next season.

“That is certainly one of the options that we’re looking at,” Gill said. “You could have it all at the same time and just add a couple of days on the tournament, or you could split the weeks. Men would be one week, women would be another and then you could do it all at the Bay Center.

“We’re also looking at a different (second) site that might be a little more spacious. I do think, though, as you think about it, activating one site would be better. It’s easier for us to manage and make sure everything is equal across the board in terms of opportunity.