Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill praises Troy women's basketball team

Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill was disappointed in the outcome, but plenty proud of how the Troy women’s basketball team represented the league in the NCAA Tournament on Monday during an 84-80 first round loss to No. 2 seed Texas A&M.
“A really gritty performance and incredible job,” Gill said of the Trojans’ effort during a Zoom conference on Wednesday. “They fell a couple of points short, but certainly right there with one of the best teams in the nation.”
Though there were some controversial calls by referees that went against Troy in the final minutes of the game, Gill preferred to focus on the positive exposure the game brought for the conference.
“I don’t publicly comment on officiating,” Gill said. “What I will say is I thought Troy played unbelievable. I think it’s amazing when you think about their 3-point shooting percentage (17.4) and the fact they were able to rebound the ball in such a way that they were able to stay in the game.
“I thought ESPN did a great job of cutting over to the Troy bench when good things happened. To see coach (Chanda) Rigby jumping up and pumping her fist – I just thought it was awesome and a great display.
“I am disappointed that they didn’t win the game, but certainly they represented themselves, and Troy and the league so well and just left us a lot to be proud of.
“The controversy and some of those things put a spotlight on how great Troy played. That was a true David and Goliath story and they acquitted themselves so well.”
Earlier this month, the Sun Belt Conference held its annual basketball tournament in Pensacola, Fla., for the first time, with the majority of the games being held at the Pensacola Bay Center and others at Pensacola State College. Gill said the reviews were extremely positive about the games at the Bay Center, but not so much for the much smaller arena at Pensacola State.
He said there will be some consideration given to having all the games at the Bay Center next season.
“That is certainly one of the options that we’re looking at,” Gill said. “You could have it all at the same time and just add a couple of days on the tournament, or you could split the weeks. Men would be one week, women would be another and then you could do it all at the Bay Center.
“We’re also looking at a different (second) site that might be a little more spacious. I do think, though, as you think about it, activating one site would be better. It’s easier for us to manage and make sure everything is equal across the board in terms of opportunity.
“And the Bay Center is just fabulous, so the more we can showcase the Bay Center and all the things we’ve kind of done to make that the Sun Belt’s home in basketball I think is really positive.”
Montgomery and Riverwalk Stadium will host the league’s baseball tournament for the first time May 25-30 with Troy serving as a presenting sponsor. Gill is excited about the five-year agreement to host the tourney there.
“It really was kind of perfect when you think about great city, great location for all of our schools, unbelievable venue and that all came together,” Gill said. “What’s not to like? Hopefully it will be a home for a long time.
“When we find good relationships, good spots, good community support – we want to be there for a long time and we hope it’s the same for baseball.”
Gill said attendance policies haven’t been set in place yet.
“We’ve not talked about the capacity part of that,” Gill said. “We’re waiting to see how the (COVID-19) trends go. We were at 50 percent capacity in Pensacola for that basketball championship, so we’ll kind of see how baseball will be and make some determinations pretty soon.”
