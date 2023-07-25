Troy tight end Clayton Ollendieck certainly doesn’t have flashy stats to reference nor is the most recognized starter returning on the that side of the football, but head coach Jon Sumrall gave a strong explanation of why the senior was chosen to represent the offense Tuesday as part of Sun Belt Media Days in New Orleans.

“There are some other obvious examples of guys that we could bring offensively,” Sumrall began. “Gunnar Watson (quarterback) was the MVP of the conference championship game. Kimani Vidal (running back) had over 1,100 yards rushing last year and I think is an elite player in our league. Grant Betts (offensive lineman) has started every game, I think, the last four years at Troy.

“I told all of those guys that I was bringing Olle, and to see their faces light up with excitement with him having the opportunity to represent our team, really showed me what our team is about, and it reinforced what I already knew about Olle because he’s a team guy … he’s not a stats guy. He had six catches last year, but he had some critical blocks and he is really a great model for our program.

“He embodies our core values of our program every day by how he lives life. He is a prime example of hard work, have a great attitude of being tough, disciplined and loving your teammates.”

Ollendieck, who is also a valuable member on special teams, is glad to be part of an offense that involves the tight ends in a variety of ways.

“It’s awesome to see kind of the evolution of the tight end position in NFL and college – the versatility and different body types that can play – receiver, blocking … just a lot of versatility,” Ollendieck said.

The other player representative for Troy at the event was senior cornerback Reddy Steward, who is ready to take on more of a leadership role after the losses to graduation of linebackers Carlton Martial and K.J. Robertson, considered among the top team leaders last season.

Steward has also switched jersey numbers from No. 18 to No. 2 – Martial’s jersey number.

“I know I just have to come out and represent, you know, how Carlton did, and come out and be that leader for the team,” Steward said.

Sumrall has no doubts about Steward stepping into more of a leadership role.

“He’s very reliable and dependable,” Sumrall said. “He shows up to practice with great work ethic daily and I’m sure he’s on all kinds of watch lists for awards this year.”

Steward was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt first team and thought of as among the top-rated cornerbacks in the country.

The unknowns: Sumrall was asked about the unknowns facing the team going into fall practice with a less experienced roster overall than the one which led the Trojans to a 12-2 record and No. 19 national ranking last season.

Of course losing Martial and Robertson on the defensive side is big, but there are plenty of other holes to fill.

“We lost our top two receivers ... RaJae Johnson (graduation) and Tez Johnson (transfer to Oregon) … are no longer with us,” Sumrall said. “Now, (Dothan native) Jabre Barber through four games was our leading receiver and I think Jabre was on pace to have a special year last year until having a season-ending (leg) injury in Game 5.

“Inside linebacker … you lose K.J. and Carlton who had a ton of snaps under their belts in their college career … so we’re much younger and less proven there. I do like that group. We had a couple of guys play significant snaps in that room last year.

“People forget Carlton missed the App (State) game with an injury; he missed the Louisiana-Monroe game with an injury; he missed half of the Arkansas State game … so those guys got some very quality reps against some great competition in those games that were on the team last year – Jordan Stringer and Terry Thomas.

“On the offensive line, we lost (center) Jake Andrews, who was a fourth round pick of the New England Patriots – that’s kind of hard to replace. I’m excited about the guy who has stepped in there right now, Eli Russ, who is a transfer from Oklahoma State. “Eli reminds me a little bit of Jake in some regard.”

Filling a roster: Sumrall was asked about his recruiting philosophy in a time so many colleges are focusing so many of their efforts to the transfer portal.

“I think our model at Troy is first and foremost to recruit quality high school young men who fit what our program is about,” Sumrall said. “We’re going to build the foundation of our roster through high school recruiting.

“Junior college recruiting, I feel like, has been maybe neglected a little bit in some regards because of the transfer portal, so we’ve been very active in the junior colleges, whether it be in Mississippi, or Kansas, or Iowa, or even California.

“I think there are probably more quality players and high-level people, just academically and well-rounded, that’s at the junior college level right now than ever before. The transfer portal, while it’s eating up some of the spaces on your roster for some people with high school recruits; it’s also eating up some of those spaces on your roster for junior college recruits, so we’ve tapped in very strongly to the junior college ranks.

“And then with the transfer portal, I think it’s very important to supplement and bolster your roster in certain areas and strengthen maybe some weaknesses you have through the portal by a proven player at a four-year school level that has been through some of the training.

“All three areas are vital, but I think what is that person you’re bringing into your program is probably the most important part.”

Conference thoughts: Sumrall believes the Sun Belt Conference is posed for big days ahead.

“I think currently the way the conferences are set up by who is the current membership, I believe that we’re in that talk for being the premier Group of Five conference in all of college football,” Sumrall said. “In 2024 when the playoff expands to 12 teams, we now have very direct access to that playoff, which is exciting.

“I feel like we’re in a really good position on the college football landscape. I think the expansion of the playoff does create excitement. It’s not going to become the NCAA basketball tournament in that number, but I think it gives everybody maybe a little more of an opportunity to have access.”