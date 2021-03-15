Sun Belt vs. SEC: Troy women to face Texas A&M in NCAA tourney opener

It will be the Sun Belt Conference’s best against the Southeastern Conference’s best in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Sun-Belt Conference Tournament champion Troy Trojans (22-5) will play the SEC regular-season champion and No. 4 ranked Texas A&M Aggies (23-2) in an opening-round game of the Mercado regional, announced the NCAA on its selection show Monday night.

The game is set for 5 p.m. central time next Monday and will be televised by ESPN2. No specific game site has been announced yet.

Texas A&M enters the NCAA Tournament game with its highest ranking ever at No. 4 and with its fewest losses in a season in school history. The Aggies were the top seed in last week’s SEC Tournament, but lost to No. 10 Georgia. They were expected to be a possible No. 1 seed for the NCAA before the SEC Tournament, but dropped to a No. 2 seed after the loss.

Troy was seeded 15th in the regional to set up the match up with Texas A&M.

The Trojan-Aggie winner plays on Wednesday, March 24 against the winner of No. 7 seed Iowa State (16-10) and No. 10 seed Michigan State (15-8) game, also scheduled for next Monday night. The winner of that March 24 game will advance to the regional semifinals in San Antonio, Texas on March 27.