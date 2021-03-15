Sun Belt vs. SEC: Troy women to face Texas A&M in NCAA tourney opener

It will be the Sun Belt Conference’s best against the Southeastern Conference’s best in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Sun-Belt Conference Tournament champion Troy Trojans (22-5) will play the SEC regular-season champion and No. 4 ranked Texas A&M Aggies (23-2) in an opening-round game of the Mercado regional, announced the NCAA on its selection show Monday night.
The game is set for 5 p.m. central time next Monday and will be televised by ESPN2. No specific game site has been announced yet.
Texas A&M enters the NCAA Tournament game with its highest ranking ever at No. 4 and with its fewest losses in a season in school history. The Aggies were the top seed in last week’s SEC Tournament, but lost to No. 10 Georgia. They were expected to be a possible No. 1 seed for the NCAA before the SEC Tournament, but dropped to a No. 2 seed after the loss.
Troy was seeded 15th in the regional to set up the match up with Texas A&M.
The Trojan-Aggie winner plays on Wednesday, March 24 against the winner of No. 7 seed Iowa State (16-10) and No. 10 seed Michigan State (15-8) game, also scheduled for next Monday night. The winner of that March 24 game will advance to the regional semifinals in San Antonio, Texas on March 27.
The Trojans, who captured the Sun Belt Conference Tournament title last week in Pensacola, Fla., are making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2017.
Under ninth-year head coach Chanda Rigby, Troy has won 20 or more games in three straight seasons for the second time in program history, both of which have come during Rigby’s tenure. The Trojans feature a high-scoring attack, led by the Sun Belt Player of the Year in Alexus Dye. Troy is third in the NCAA in scoring, averaging 86.2 points per game. Dye, who averages 16.2 points and 12.6 rebounds a game, is the NCAA leader in double-doubles with 22 games.
General public tickets will not be available for the first and second rounds as the NCAA has limited attendance to just players and player guests.
All NCAA Tournament games are being played in the state of Texas. All of the regional semifinals and regional finals plus with the national semifinals on Friday, April 2 and the national championship game on Sunday, April 4 are at the Alamodome in San Antonio.