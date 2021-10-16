Swanson interception return lifts Troy over Texas State

Troy’s Keyshawn Swanson returned an interception 33 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 8:18 left and the Trojans made the pick hold up in a 31-28 win Saturday over Texas State at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

Troy improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play with the victory. Texas State feel to 2-4 and 1-1.

It was Troy’s 10th straight win over Texas State and seventh straight win for Troy in the state of Texas (four at North Texas, 3 at Texas State).

Troy led for most of the day, but Texas State took its first – and only lead – of the game with 1:09 left in the third quarter on a Brady McBride 21-yard touchdown pass to Travis Graham Jr. that made it 28-24 Bobcats.

Swanson, a walk-on transfer from Akron, changed that with his interception return. Facing 3rd-and-2 at the 27, Texas State’s McBride tried to pass over the middle to a receiver on a crossing pattern, but overthrew it and Swanson picked it off and ran it back for a score, shrugging off a tackle effort by McBride at the 9-yard line.