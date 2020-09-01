Terence Dunlap glad to be back helping Troy Trojans defense

Troy cornerback Terence Dunlap watched from afar as the defense often struggled last season, hurting that there was nothing he could do.
“I thought I had it all figured out, but I didn’t have it all figured out,” Dunlap said. “The Lord makes everything happen for a reason, so I just went with what I had to do.”
What he had to do was improve his school work after having to sit out last season due to academic issues. He’s done that, and is one among the key reasons Troy’s defense is expected to be significantly improved this year.
Dunlap, a junior, can’t wait to make his presence known again when the Trojans open the season at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPNU.
As a sophomore two years ago, he was named an All-Sun Belt Team honorable mention selection after recording 43 tackles with four pass break-ups. He allowed on 53.1 percent of targeted passes to be completed against him, which ranked second on the team.
“I definitely take it more serious now that I’m back on the field,” Dunlap said. “Sitting out last year, just watching my guys and couldn’t compete with them. It hurt me.”
Dunlap says there is a “hunger” among the players on the defensive side to be much better than a year ago. The Trojans, who finished 5-7 last season, gave up an average of 34.8 points per game.
“We have a sour taste in our mouth from last year,” Dunlap said. “We came out each and every day this summer and this offseason knowing we didn’t want that taste in our mouth.
“I feel like the defense is going to be real good this year. It will be a totally different defense than it was last year.”
Troy center Dylan Bradshaw has seen a big change in the unit he practices against.
“It’s a different defense,” Bradshaw said. “They’re running some new schemes and doing some things differently.
“We’ve got a few key playmakers back, obviously in Terence Dunlap – guys like Carlton Martial and K.J. Robertson lead the middle – and Will Choloh up front on the D-line. All around this defense is working together better than at any point last year.”
The Trojans had been preparing to open the season this Saturday at home against Louisiana-Monroe, but that game was postponed last week until Dec. 5 following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at ULM. Dunalp believes the extra preparation time will be helpful going into the new opener at Middle Tennessee.
“I definitely feel like these next two weeks that we’ve got will most definitely help us,” Dunlap said. “When we’re ready to play Middle Tennessee, I think we’ll be in way better shape now that we’ve had these two more weeks. We’ll be more mentally prepared and physically prepared.”
Head coach Chip Lindsey is pleased with the way his team has refocused with the schedule changes.
It was announced Tuesday that the Trojans’ home opener, which had been scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, against Texas State, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 10. A starting time and TV network hasn’t been determined yet. Troy’s second game, at BYU on Sept. 26, is schedule for a 9:15 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
“We’ve taken the approach more like spring ball in getting a lot of good meeting time and lift time in between practices,” Lindsey said. “I think this is an opportunity for our team to continue to work on us and not worry about who we are playing and whatever and try to get ourselves ready to go.
“I think toward the end of next week we’ll start getting into Middle Tennessee game plan. Our players have responded very well of refocusing and understanding this is a year unlike any other and there could possibly be some interruptions as we go.”
