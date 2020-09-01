Terence Dunlap glad to be back helping Troy Trojans defense

Troy cornerback Terence Dunlap watched from afar as the defense often struggled last season, hurting that there was nothing he could do.

“I thought I had it all figured out, but I didn’t have it all figured out,” Dunlap said. “The Lord makes everything happen for a reason, so I just went with what I had to do.”

What he had to do was improve his school work after having to sit out last season due to academic issues. He’s done that, and is one among the key reasons Troy’s defense is expected to be significantly improved this year.

Dunlap, a junior, can’t wait to make his presence known again when the Trojans open the season at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPNU.

As a sophomore two years ago, he was named an All-Sun Belt Team honorable mention selection after recording 43 tackles with four pass break-ups. He allowed on 53.1 percent of targeted passes to be completed against him, which ranked second on the team.

“I definitely take it more serious now that I’m back on the field,” Dunlap said. “Sitting out last year, just watching my guys and couldn’t compete with them. It hurt me.”