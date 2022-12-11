This past week has been like 'rat race' for Troy football coach Jon Sumrall

Troy football coach Jon Sumrall likened the past week to a “rat race” as he hit the recruiting trail and then returned to begin preparations for the Trojans’ game against UTSA coming up in the Cure Bowl on Friday in Orlando.

“It’s kind of chaotic right now with recruiting and bowl prep and doing a lot of things at once,” Sumrall said on Sunday. “It makes the normal season look actually pretty slow and mundane compared to what we’re currently doing from a calendar standpoint.

“This is as busy of a time as I can remember because you’re dealing with just not high school recruiting, but junior college recruiting, transfer portal, your own players … best situation for them to be in and a lot of things like that … and getting ready to play a really highly-competitive team in a really quality game.

“This is like a rat race, man. I was in a different city every night this past week, going to bed at midnight and waking up at 4 a.m.”

Sumrall also referenced the movie “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” and the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A when talking about what’s ahead for his No. 23 nationally-ranked team that will face the No. 25-ranked Roadrunners. Both teams have identical 11-2 records and carry 10-game win streaks into the bowl game, which has a 2 p.m. kickoff at Exploria Stadium.

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles … last Saturday finished the game, Sunday we met with the team, was out of town Sunday and got back Wednesday night,” Sumrall said. “Was here and left Thursday morning again and got back Thursday night and then we reconvened.

“Last week the guys did a lot of prep work for their final exams and did a little bit of player-led film study by our leadership council … they were in charge of some film things while we were on the road recruiting

“Then we got back as a staff on Friday morning and then we practiced Friday and Saturday. We’ll have some very brief meetings and a walk-through today (Sunday) and then we’ll move down to Orlando as a whole program tomorrow.

“There’s really no way to balance it. You just kind of juggle it all and hope you don’t drop anything.”

Troy is coming off a 45-26 win against Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game held at Veterans Memorial Stadium two Saturdays ago in which the team played perhaps its most complete game of the season. The Trojans jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and never were really challenged by the Chanticleers in leading 31-7 by halftime.

While the defense has been steady practically all season long, the offense has really come on strong in recent weeks.

Sumrall believe simplifying things has helped.

“As we’ve gone along, I think it’s been important as a staff to simplify the amount that we’re doing and do less really, really well,” Sumrall said.

“I asked our guys, ‘How many love Chick-fil-A?’ And everybody raises their hand. The reason they love Chick-fil-A, I tell them, is because you know what you’re going to get every time. I don’t care if you get Chick-fil-A in Troy, Alabama, or New York City, man, a No. 1 is a No. 1.

“Well, I think when we can calm things down for them and not do too much … like be really good at certain things … like Chick-fil-A is pretty good at the chicken sandwich; let’s make sure we’re really good at what we’re trying to do.

“We’ve trimmed some things back the last few weeks offensively to help our guys play faster, cleaner and execute at a higher level, which has helped.”

The team will take a flight out of Dothan on Monday morning and get back to the practice field later that day.

Sumrall believes playing on the first day of bowl games could be a plus for both teams, despite the lack of preparation time.

“I try to see the glass half full,” Sumrall said. “I think sometimes when you’re a long way off from the bowl game it can create some rust. Both teams will probably have more rhythm because it’s just like we played off of a bye week.

“Really honored to be playing in the Cure Bowl. Also very excited to be playing such a quality opponent. I think the matchup in our game has to be one of the more intriguing matchups in the whole bowl season. The only bowl game that matches up two conference champions (Troy of the Sun Belt, UTSA of Conference USA).

“I’m just glad we’re back in a bowl game for the first time since 2018 for our program and the young men in our program.”

“It’s been a lot, but the good part of it is I think we’re one of the first bowl games, so hopefully we go play well and get to watch everybody else work and compete in their games after that.”