Three-point shooting sparks Troy over UT-Arlington

TROY – Troy turned to the three-ball when it was desperate for points late in the game during a big 59-53 win over UT-Arlington on Wednesday night at Trojan Arena.
The Trojans’ 6-foot-9 forward Zay Williams may have delivered the biggest one.
With the Mavericks up 48-45 at the five minute mark and the game seemingly slipping away, Williams squared up a shot beyond the top of the key, let it launch and banked in a 3-pointer to tie it with just more than three minutes remaining.
“It was a prayer … I’m glad it went in,” Williams said, who led the Trojans in scoring with 15 points.
The next points following would come from Desmond Williams, who connected on a 3-pointer from the wing in making it a 51-48 Troy advantage with two minutes remaining.
Zay Williams would make a nice turnaround jumper in the lane to push the lead to 53-48 and Duke Deen nailed two free throws with under a minute left to make it 55-48 and virtually put it away.
Troy improved to 19-9 overall and 10-5 in Sun Belt Conference play, while UT-Arlington is now 11-16 overall and 7-9 in the Sun Belt.
In leading the Trojans, Zay Williams connected on 5-of-8 shots from the field, which included 2-of-3 from 3-point range and also knocked down 3-of-4 free throws in compiling his 15 points. He also had six rebounds.
“He’s been awesome all year long for us,” Troy coach Scott Cross said of Williams. “He was grabbing rebounds way above the rim, he made some big buckets for us and he’s so good defensively.”
Cross is fine with Williams stepping back and taking shots from beyond the perimeter as well.
“I don’t mind him shooting the three,” Cross said. “He works on it and is shooting at a high percentage. So if he’s open, he does have the green light.
“I don’t want him living out there; I want him getting in the pain and making plays. But I do have enough confidence in him that if he’s open for a three … fine, take it.”
It was a somewhat frustrating game for the Trojans who self-destructed at times in turning the ball over 22 times and also went silent offensively for a stretch in the second half as the Mavericks went on a 13-0 scoring run to take a brief lead at 41-39.
“My heart was racing and it looked eerily like our game down at their place when it started slipping away (62-57 loss),” Cross said. “That’s where it’s nice to be home. That backboard three that Zay hit was a big lift. We made some big free throws down the stretch as well and got some big stops down the stretch.”
Desmond Williams stopped the bleeding for Troy when he drained a 3-pointer from the wing to put the Trojans back on top at 42-41. After Arlington’s Patrick Mwamba made one of two free throw tries, Kieffer Punter answered with a 3-pointer to make it 45-42.
It was a battle the rest of the way.
One thing Troy did well all game long was rebounding. The Trojans out-boarded the Mavericks 46-24, led by Efe Odigie, who pulled down 10 of them.
The Trojans also did a much better job in the second half of controlling the Mavericks’ David Azore, who came into the game leading the Sun Belt in scoring with 19.5 points per game. He did score 22 to lead Arlington, but was held to nine in the second half.
Desmond Williams followed Zay Williams in scoring for Troy with 11 points.
The lead swayed back and forth much of the first half as both teams struggled offensively.
Zay Williams and Punter hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Troy late in the period followed by an inside basket by Odigie to give the Trojans a 28-21 advantage.
The Trojans led 28-24 at the break.
Troy came out much stronger offensively in the third quarter and built a 39-28 lead after Rifen Miguel, Zay Williams and Odigie each scored inside and Williams knocked through two free throws with just less than 15 minutes left.