Three-point shooting sparks Troy over UT-Arlington

“He’s been awesome all year long for us,” Troy coach Scott Cross said of Williams. “He was grabbing rebounds way above the rim, he made some big buckets for us and he’s so good defensively.”

Cross is fine with Williams stepping back and taking shots from beyond the perimeter as well.

“I don’t mind him shooting the three,” Cross said. “He works on it and is shooting at a high percentage. So if he’s open, he does have the green light.

“I don’t want him living out there; I want him getting in the pain and making plays. But I do have enough confidence in him that if he’s open for a three … fine, take it.”

It was a somewhat frustrating game for the Trojans who self-destructed at times in turning the ball over 22 times and also went silent offensively for a stretch in the second half as the Mavericks went on a 13-0 scoring run to take a brief lead at 41-39.