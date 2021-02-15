Trio of Wiregrass natives have battled injury-bug on Troy baseball team

“When the season got started, he was on the injured list and never really got back to full health to help our team the first month and then of course the season was cancelled.

“About a week ago he slid into third base and injured his knee and he’s on the injury list again with a little bit of a knee issue. He’s not able to practice right now, so he’ll start the season again on the injured list, which is certainly disappointing.”

Smartt said Jackson’s big bat from the right side is needed in a line-up which features multiple left-handed hitters.

“Tanner has immense power,” Smartt said. “For the first time in my career as a coach, we’ve got more left-handed hitters than right-handed hitters. Losing a caliber bat like Tanner has from the right side gives us a little less balance.

“I hope that the knee will respond well. I’ve been told it’s probably going to be three to four more weeks before he can return to full activity. As you well know, once the season starts, it’s hard to get into game shape after you start the year. So we’ll monitor his progress and as soon as he his healthy, hopefully we can plug him in and he can give us some right-handed punch.”