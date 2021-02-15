Trio of Wiregrass natives have battled injury-bug on Troy baseball team

A trio of Wiregrass natives on the Troy baseball roster have battled the injury-bug with the season scheduled to start Friday as the Trojans host Youngstown State at Riddle-Pace Field beginning at 6 p.m. in a weekend series.
G.W. Long product Matt Snell, a pitcher, appears back on track after having an arm issue during the fall. Former Houston Academy standout Tanner Jackson, a power-hitting infielder/outfielder, is currently out with a knee injury. And true freshman pitcher Grayson Stewart, a former Providence Christian star, is out for the season with an arm injury.
Troy head coach Mark Smartt said Snell, who came out of the bullpen as a true freshman, was making a move to join the starting rotation this season before the setback.
“Matt got off to a great start last year as a true freshman and was settling into an important role on the mound,” Smartt said. “We had envisions of him potentially being a starter, quite frankly. We like everything he does.
“But he had a little bit of a setback with the arm this fall and missed quite a bit of time in the fall practice sessions and had some rehab – no surgery, nothing major – just an arm injury that required extensive shutdown and rehab.
“He threw for the first time live last weekend and was outstanding. That mainly has moved it toward the bullpen concept as we start the year.”
In last year’s shortened season due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Snell made nine appearances on the mound, all in relief, in posting a 1.38 ERA in 13 innings. He struck out 11 batters and walked just three.
Smartt also knows Snell can help the team with his bat. During his senior year at G.W. Long, Snell hit for a .530 average with 12 home runs.
“I think he had a B.P. (batting practice) session on Thursday for the first time in like two months,” Smartt said. “I stuck him in Friday’s intrasquad game and his second at bat he homered.
“He can hit; he can really hit. So I think his bat will factor into our program at some point, whether it be early in the year, middle of the year or the whole year in some capacity.
“But what Matt has you can’t teach. He competes well, he’s not afraid of the moment. He’s going to be a valuable part of our team this year, certainly on the mound and eventually with the bat.”
Jackson sat out last season due to a shoulder injury and was just getting into the groove this preseason before trouble struck again.
“Tanner is quickly ascending to one of the unluckiest guys we have had in our program,” Smartt said. “Last year two weeks before the season started he had a shoulder injury that came up that limited his preseason preparation.
“When the season got started, he was on the injured list and never really got back to full health to help our team the first month and then of course the season was cancelled.
“About a week ago he slid into third base and injured his knee and he’s on the injury list again with a little bit of a knee issue. He’s not able to practice right now, so he’ll start the season again on the injured list, which is certainly disappointing.”
Smartt said Jackson’s big bat from the right side is needed in a line-up which features multiple left-handed hitters.
“Tanner has immense power,” Smartt said. “For the first time in my career as a coach, we’ve got more left-handed hitters than right-handed hitters. Losing a caliber bat like Tanner has from the right side gives us a little less balance.
“I hope that the knee will respond well. I’ve been told it’s probably going to be three to four more weeks before he can return to full activity. As you well know, once the season starts, it’s hard to get into game shape after you start the year. So we’ll monitor his progress and as soon as he his healthy, hopefully we can plug him in and he can give us some right-handed punch.”
Stewart was impressive on the mound during fall camp before an arm injury put an end to his freshman season.
“Unfortunately the injury is going to cause him to miss the year,” Smartt said of the former Providence standout. “He’s in full rehab mode now and the reports are good. All indications are he will be fully healthy and ready to start fresh next year.
“He’s got a bright future. You want to talk about a guy who competes and gets after it….he’s a small, under-sized right-hander who competes with a big, big competition level and has had great success up to this point. I really believe he will succeed here, but he’s got to be patient and start that process next year.”
Another local, former Ashford pitcher Zack Moore, is one of the players on the team that has taken advantage of the extra year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 shutdown last season. Last season, Moore made two appearances and pitched one full inning. He struck out three against Northern Kentucky on Opening Night last year.
“When you talking about sixth year, you’re talking about some never before things,” Smartt said. “Normally players don’t have the opportunity to be around for six, so that experience has got to pay off in some form or fashion. I hope that can give him a chance to help our team out of the bullpen.”
Preseason selections: Troy placed a league-best five players – Lance Johnson (relief pitcher), Caleb Bartolero (catcher), William Sullivan (first base), Drew Frederic (shortstop) and Rigsby Mosley (outfield) – on the All-Sun Belt Conference preseason team that was announced Monday.
Troy was also picked to finish fourth in the East Division in a vote of the league's head coaches.
