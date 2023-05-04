The Trojan Tour made its annual stop in Dothan on Thursday night, with Troy athletics director Brent Jones, football coach Jon Sumrall, men’s basketball coach Scott Cross and women’s basketball coach Chanda Rigby speaking to the big crowd at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Before the event started, Cross spent some time talking about Dothan High’s Thomas Dowd, who has signed with the Trojans.

Dowd, who was named the Dothan Eagle Super 12 Player of the Year after helping the Wolves to the Class 7A Final Four this past season as a senior, committed last summer to the Trojans. In 32 games as a senior, Dowd averaged 18.5 points (593), 12.1 rebounds (386), 1.5 assists (47), 1.6 steals (52) and 1.5 blocks (47) a game. He finished his career with 1,259 points and 1,012 rebounds.

Cross first took notice of him during a summer basketball camp.

“He came to an elite camp two years ago and my staff was like, ‘Hey, you might want to watch this guy.’” Cross remembered. “I watched him and like right away I wanted to offer him. That was like going into his junior year.

“I think he is very underrated for sure. Honestly, high school kids just aren’t getting recruited the way they probably should. If that was five or six years ago, we probably don’t have a chance of getting him.”

Cross became more familiar with Dowd when he teamed up with the coach’s oldest son, Austin, on an AAU team.

“Honestly, I didn’t watch him much that year until about this time last year that Austin, my son, was looking for an AAU team, and we got them connected on the same AAU team,” Cross said.

“From that point forward, I was able to watch him playing numerous times and he just kept growing on me. The more I watched him, the more I liked him.”

Cross likes the aggressive demeanor and hustle Dowd displays on the court.

“He didn’t ever have any back down,” Cross said. “No matter who he was going against, he played with a motor. When the shot goes up, he goes and chases it down. He chases after offensive rebounds.

“Obviously he can shoot the ball … that’s easy to see. To have a guy who is 6-8 to shoot the ball the way he does is something special.

“I think he shoots it as good as any of our guys right now. He’ll be a threat for sure.”

Talking some football: Sumrall is somewhat surprised linebacker Carlton Martial, who set the record for most career tackles in the FBS level during his senior season for Troy, has yet to sign a free agent contract on the professional level after not being chosen in the NFL Draft last week.

“The production he has speaks for itself,” Sumrall said. “I think sometimes maybe in the NFL, people get extremely caught up in some of the measurables. It is that kind of league.

“But I think you’ll see here shortly he’ll have the opportunity to keep playing and he’ll make the most of any opportunity he gets. I had hoped by now we’d know more, but I do think he’ll have the opportunity to keep playing the game he loves.”

Sumrall was inducted into the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame this past spring, which was a special time for him and his family. During his high school days at Grissom High, Sumrall was a two-time all-state selection as a linebacker.

“It was a tremendous honor to be recognized from my hometown,” Sumrall said. “The two things that made it memorable for me, personally, were being able to have so much family there. But then the number of friends and a lot of people I didn’t expect to be there to show up and support the recognition I was receiving.”

Like all college coaches, Sumrall continues to monitor the transfer portal for potential additions to his team.

One player who has left Troy since the end of spring drills is offensive tackle MarKendrick Bell, who had been impressive after transferring to the Trojans from Tyler (Texas) Junior College.

“He referenced that he wanted to be closer to home,” Sumrall said. “No losses as a staff that we didn’t anticipate other than that one … that’s the only one that was a little bit disappointing.

“So because of that, probably looking to add one, maybe two, O-linemen. We need to add a couple of DBs and maybe a D-lineman. The good news is the difference from a year ago until now is the top of our roster maybe is not as proven as last year, but the depth of our roster is improved, if that makes sense?”

Women’s basketball chat: Rigby was asked to look back on the controversial ending to the Trojans’ season at the Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola, when down 84-83 with 4.7 seconds left, Old Dominion illegally had six players on the court to get a wide-open layup after the officials failed to see the extra player.

Instead of having the chance of two technical free throws and getting the ball out of bounds like what should have happened, Troy lost 86-83 to end the season.

“When it initially happened … even though the statement came out the referees weren’t aware of it when they left the court … I was trying to explain to them what had happened, and they were saying it was not a reviewable thing in the last minute of a game,” Rigby said.

“My thing is like, ‘OK, if somebody tells you that you need food and water to live, but they forget to say air and breathe, are we going to stop breathing?’ We need to use common sense here.”

Rigby hopes the embarrassing error will lead to some rule changes.

“I hope so, because it really exposed something that needs to be fixed,” Rigby said.

Rigby hired a new assistant this week, Stephanie Murphy, who spent the past five seasons at Coahoma (Miss.) Community College. She replaces Courtney Simmons, who was hired as the head coach at Grambling State.

Murphy, the 2022 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Coach of the Year, led Coahoma to a 48-10 record during her final three seasons, including a 21-7 mark during the 2021-22 campaign. The Tigers advanced to the MACCC Championship Game and the NJCAA Region 23 semifinals that season.

“First, we’re proud of Courtney Simmons who got the head job at Grambling,” Rigby said. “Courtney had been with us at Troy nine years and helped up build what we built here.

“Stephanie is a winner. Coahoma was one of the very lowest junior colleges in the nation when she got there and she turned it around.

“She’s a Christian and she does the right thing first. That’s great in our business to have a recruiting coordinator who can really get it done who is truly extremely ethical and lives it in front of our players every day. I hit a home run in hiring her.”