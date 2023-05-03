The Trojan Tour will make its annual stop in Dothan on Thursday at Buffalo Wild Wings beginning at 6 p.m.

Troy athletics director Brent Jones, head football coach Jon Sumrall, men’s basketball coach Scott Cross, women’s basketball coach Chanda Rigby and soccer head coach Stuart Gore are expected to attend and give the fans updates on their programs. It will mark the fourth stop on the 10-city tour and admission is free.

Fans in attendance can take photos with the 2022 Sun Belt championship trophy from the football season as well as the 2022 Cure Bowl championship trophy. Barnes & Noble Bookstore will be set up on location for fans to purchase merchandise.

"Trojan Tour is one of our favorite events of the year as we are able to get out on the road and visit our tremendous fans," Jones said. "Our staff and coaches always look forward to this opportunity to visit with our fans.”

Pack the Vet campaign: Coming off a season in which Troy set a record for season ticket sales with more than 12,000 and hosted Army in front of a sold out crowd at The Vet, Troy Athletics has announced its second annual "Pack the Vet" campaign with a goal of breaking last year's numbers.

In addition to the tremendous success in the stands, Troy was successful on the football field as well, winning the Sun Belt Conference championship, setting a program record with 12 victories and finishing the season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

Fans can visit TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets or call 877-878-WINS (9467) to purchase their tickets to "Pack The Vet," and businesses wanting to take part are encouraged to call to access the special pricing available.

Fans can purchase season tickets for as low as $75, which equates to buying four games and getting two free at single-game prices. A general admission four-pack is also available for $60 per seat, and a reserved four-pack is just $100 per seat. Limited season tickets remain in the Stadium Club premium area for the 2023 season. Fans can also purchase a $60 Community Hero ticket that will be donated back to military, first responders or others in the community to attend a Troy game.