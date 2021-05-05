Trojan Tour to make stop in Dothan on May 20

TROY – Troy Athletics announced Wednesday a seven-stop Trojan Tour this spring and summer beginning with an event in Troy on Tuesday, May 11, prior to the Trojans’ baseball game against Alabama State at Riddle-Pace Field.

The next stop will be in Dothan at Buffalo Wild Wings from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 20 followed by Enterprise at Shane's Rib Shack on May 21 from noon until 1 p.m.

Other stops included Pensacola, Fla., Birmingham, Montgomery and Fort Walton Beach. The Pensacola and Montgomery stops will be in conjunction with a minor league baseball game.

Each Trojan Tour stop will feature Director of Athletics Brent Jones, football head coach Chip Lindsey, men’s basketball head coach Scott Cross, women’s basketball head coach Chanda Rigby along with various other Troy coaches and administrators.

Admission to all Trojan Tour socials is free, however the events held in Troy, Montgomery and Pensacola will require a baseball game ticket to be purchased.