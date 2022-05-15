Trojan Tour to make stop in Dothan on Monday night

Troy University's Trojan Tour 2022 will make a stop in Dothan on Monday night at Buffalo Wild Wings. The program begins at 6 p.m.
Each Trojan Tour stop will feature Director of Athletics Brent Jones and football head coach Jon Sumrall.
Men's basketball head coach Scott Cross and women's basketball head coach Chanda Rigby plus various other Troy coaches and administrators will be featured across Trojan Tour as well.
This is the second of 10 Trojan Tour stops across Alabama and the Florida panhandle through the spring and summer.