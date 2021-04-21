Trojans add former UTEP forward Efe Odigie

TROY – The Troy men's basketball program and head coach Scott Cross the addition of former UTEP forward and 2018-19 All-Conference USA Freshman Team selection Efe Odigie Wednesday afternoon.

A 6-foot-9, 240 pound forward from Houston Texas, Odigie spent all three of his college seasons playing for the Miners.

"Efe has great size, great hands, and he really uses his body well,” Cross said. “Efe has the ability to finish with either hand around the basket and can post and seal anyone in the Sun Belt Conference. He's a guy that can really be a force for us inside and can play with his back to the basket but can also face up and knock down 15- footers.”

The Texan played in 66 games over his three years in El Paso, averaging 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds a game. A contender for C-USA Freshman of the Year back in 2018-19, Odigie averaged 12.7 points and a C-USA best 10.1 rebounds a game that season. The forward led the Miners in rebounding (252) and was one of just two players in Conference USA to average a double-double.

Odigie finished his freshman campaign 16th in the country in rebounding and recorded the second-most rebounds by a freshman in UTEP history.

Battling injuries the last two seasons, the forward was still effective, averaging 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 2019-20 and 5.1 points and 2.8 rebounds a season ago.