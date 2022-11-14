Trojans continue battling flu-like symptoms

Battling the flu virus made it difficult for some Troy players last week in preparing for Army and could challenge some others this week in preparations for the final home game of the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe.

“A bunch of us got that flu bug and I was one of the ones who got it pretty bad,” senior defensive tackle Will Choloh said on Monday. “I feel a lot better now, but it definitely sucked not being able to practice last week because we all know what the Army offense represents.

“But we were able to just push through like we’ve been doing all year. The flu ain’t going to stop nobody. Before the game, we just all said we’re going to go out there and have our own Michael Jordan flu game,” Choloh added in reference to the basketball great scoring 38 points in the 1997 NBA Finals against Utah while playing with flu-like symptoms.

Choloh, who had 10 tackles in the game, said the record-setting crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium of 31,010 helped push the players through during the 10-9 win over Army.

The Trojans (8-2 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt) are riding a seven-game win streak going into the matchup Saturday against ULM (4-6, 3-3), which is coming off a 41-38 road win at Georgia State.

“This crowd this past weekend was just special,” Choloh said. “We appreciate the Army people that came down to make the crowd even better and we hope everybody can come out (Saturday) and make it another special evening.”

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said monitoring the flu-like symptoms going through the team is in some ways similar with how college teams had to deal with COVID-19 on weekly basis during the 2020 season.

“A different illness, but similar like you don’t know when somebody is going to pop up and not feel great,” Sumrall said. “It’s one of those deals where the guys who have it today are going to be ready to play on Saturday.

“What scares you about the illness stuff that goes around is who wakes up with it Friday or Saturday who doesn’t feel good. Defensively at practice (last week) it was scary because you’re getting ready to play a unique offense and every day it was like two or three new guys weren’t going to be able to practice because of illness.

“Not going to make an excuse, but it was real and we had to deal with it. I was not real comfortable at times last week, especially late in the week, with where we were at health-wise.”

Starting strong safety Dell Pettus was among the players Sumrall didn’t expect would be able to play this past Saturday. Pettus not only played, but recorded seven tackles in the game.

“The morning of the game, I thought there was a zero percent chance,” Sumrall said. “He went and saw the doctors before the game and I look up and he’s out there for pregame warm-ups, and I’m like, ‘What’s Dell doing out here?’

“And they said, ‘He said he can play.’ So really proud of Dell overcoming the adversity he had and showing spirit and toughness in that regard.”

Sumrall gave the Nathan Harris/John Johnson Service Award for the week to Kyle Coale, a senior punter/kicker, for his efforts in helping those who were sick.

“Kyle went and delivered meals to guys that weren’t able to make it to practice a couple of days, which really shows what his heart is all about,” Sumrall said.

Martial honored: For the second straight week, senior linebacker Carlton Martial was the pick for Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the week after recording 22 tackles against Army and becoming the all-time career tackles leader in college football during the game.

Martial accomplished the FBS record when he made a stop in the final minute of the third quarter to break the mark of 545 held by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle from 2002-2005.

“There’s no guy like Carlton,” Choloh said. “Before the game, we talked about it and said, ‘Hey, this would be the perfect game for you to go out there and break the record.’ He kept on saying, ‘Man, I’m not going to focus on that.’

“But we made sure we let him hear it though, and we kind of knew he was going to do it. For him to break that record is a special moment for a special guy.”