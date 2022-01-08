Trojans continue hot play with win

It seemed like every time the Trojans needed a big basket, someone was there to deliver as 10 of the 11 players who saw the court scored.

Kieffer Punter picked a good time to hit his first shot of the game when he drained a 3-pointer from the corner to give Troy a 58-47 lead with 7:47 left. And Christian Turner took a nice pass from fellow big man Rifen Miquel and finished it off with a slam dunk to make it a 62-51 game. Jakevan Leftridge, who made his first start at a guard slot, contributed four points.

And while the Trojans got key baskets at the right times, it was perhaps on the defensive end that was most impressive as the Mountaineers were held to 34 percent shooting from the field.

App State (8-9 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt) was led by Adrian Delph with 16 points and Donovan Gregory with 12 as the only players in double figures scoring for the visitors.

“I thought we played extremely tough and physical,” Cross said. “I thought Deen played his best defensive game all year long. He was the shortest guy on the court but he was as tough as anybody out there.”