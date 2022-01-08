Trojans continue hot play with win

TROY – The Troy basketball team continued on a roll … or should we say bounce … during a 68-53 win over Appalachian State on Saturday at Trojan Arena.
The Trojans improved to 12-5 overall and 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and have now won seven of their last eight games. The 12 wins eclipse the Trojans’ win total of a year ago with 14 games still left on the schedule.
Troy’s quality depth was on display during the victory.
With sharp-shooting point guard Duke Deen held to nine points – all in the second half, including four coming on free throws in the final minutes – leading scorer Efe Odigie limited to 11 hard-earned points and key players Duke Miles (guard) and forward Zay Williams (forward) missing due to the COVID-19 protocol, the Trojans turned to some others to step up.
Khalyl Waters delivered with 10 points to follow Odigie in scoring for the Trojans and senior forward Nick Stampley scored eight – which included hitting two 3-pointers – and pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.
“He played great,” Troy coach Scott Cross said of Waters. “He had some great rebounds for us and his defense was phenomenal as well and he finished strong.
“For Nick Stampley to have eight rebounds in the second half and 12 rebounds in the game is phenomenal. I thought Efe was great defensively. He’s such a weapon offensively. They doubled him and he kicked it out for open shots. He’s a big time weapon for us.”
It seemed like every time the Trojans needed a big basket, someone was there to deliver as 10 of the 11 players who saw the court scored.
Kieffer Punter picked a good time to hit his first shot of the game when he drained a 3-pointer from the corner to give Troy a 58-47 lead with 7:47 left. And Christian Turner took a nice pass from fellow big man Rifen Miquel and finished it off with a slam dunk to make it a 62-51 game. Jakevan Leftridge, who made his first start at a guard slot, contributed four points.
And while the Trojans got key baskets at the right times, it was perhaps on the defensive end that was most impressive as the Mountaineers were held to 34 percent shooting from the field.
App State (8-9 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt) was led by Adrian Delph with 16 points and Donovan Gregory with 12 as the only players in double figures scoring for the visitors.
“I thought we played extremely tough and physical,” Cross said. “I thought Deen played his best defensive game all year long. He was the shortest guy on the court but he was as tough as anybody out there.”
While Deen was just 2-of-8 from the field shooting, 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, he did hit 4-or-5 free throws and kept the pressure on defensively throughout the game.
“That’s hard to do sometimes when that shot’s not falling, sometimes the feet stop moving as fast defensively,” Cross said of Deen’s efforts. “Great teams defend regardless what the score is.”
The Trojans led 30-29 at halftime before pushing it out to 39-33 in the first four minutes of the second half after Deen scored his first points of the game on a drive. A 3-pointer by Waters followed by a basket inside by Miquel made it 50-41 with 11:25 left and the Trojans stayed in control the rest of the way.
Troy finishes off a four-game homestand by hosting Georgia Southern on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Georgia State next Saturday at 4 p.m.