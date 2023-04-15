TROY – After a somewhat sloppy first half of football on the offensive side, things picked up considerably in the second half of the T-Day scrimmage Saturday in Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“Guys competed at a high level,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “We were moving a lot of guys around with different teams and different groups, so not always maybe the continuity that you will have in a real game where you’re preparing.

“I thought early offensively our skill position guys slipped a couple of times and did not get in and out of their breaks that made maybe the quarterbacks not look as good, but it wasn’t the quarterbacks fault on a couple of those throws.

“But I think we’re heading in the right direction. We have a long ways to go … we’re nowhere near ready to play a big-time game. We’ve got a lot of work to do between April 15 and September.”

The White team, comprised of the second team offense, won the scrimmage 36-22, as points were distributed as far as touchdowns and field goals, but also some awarded for defensive plays.

The most excitement of the first half actually occurred when it was announced via a message shown on the video board that sophomore walk-on linebacker Terry Thomas was being awarded a scholarship. Players from both the offense and defense surrounded Thomas and celebrated the moment before the units resumed play to begin the third quarter.

“He’s a tremendous guy in the locker room for the culture of our program,” Sumrall said. “He’s ridiculously hard-working … very selfless and humble on top of being a really quality good football player.

“Last year when Carlton (Martial) got dinged up a little bit, Terry stepped up and started the App State game and started the Louisiana-Monroe game. Really happy for Terry. We did not give him a scholarship today; Terry earned it.”

Thomas admitted he considered his name may be called when former Troy players who started their careers as walk-ons – Carlton Martial and Craig Slocum – spoke on the recorded video message.

“So it did give me a little bit of an impression that someone that was a walk-on might be getting a scholarship,” Thomas said. “It’s a joy to get something and it’s always better to get it in front of your guys; get it in front of the people you work with, get it in front of people you know. To see them being excited for you, it kind of brings it all to fruition.”

There were some bright moments in the first half, mostly thanks to the arms of redshirt quarterback Tucker Kilcrease from Brantley, and Goose Crowder, a transfer quarterback from West Virginia.

Kilcrease threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaidyn Wilson, who was wide open on the right side, for the first touchdown of the game on the opening drive of the second quarter.

On the final drive before halftime, Crowder got things going with a long completion to Landon Parker (Wofford transfer) for 34-yard catch on right side. Crowder again connected with Parker for a 12-yard reception down to the 19 and would complete the drive with a 13-yard scoring toss to Ethan Conner, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College.

Scott Taylor Renfroe kicked through a 29-yard field goal in the opening half.

Late in the third quarter, Memphis transfer running back Asa Martin ripped off a nice run of 22 yards. Crowder completed a 20-yard pass to Martin down to the 11 and then threw a touchdown pass to Parker, who made an outstanding catch.

“We had a little RPO on and I saw the safety come down,” Crowder said of the TD pass. “I knew Landon would make me right; he’s been doing it all spring. I knew once we got down there in the red area, I was going to give him a shot at some point.”

While returning starting quarterback Gunnar Watson played sparingly, and struggled somewhat which included being intercepted by Reddy Steward in the second half, it gave Crowder, Kilcrease and the other quarterbacks an opportunity to make some nice plays.

Sophomore quarterback Quayde Hawkins made some nice throws in the second half, true freshman J.D. Sherrod threw a 26-yard TD pass to Markus Ferrell and redshirt freshman Jameson Holcomb threw a touchdown pass to Ferrell of about 16 yards on the last play of the game.

Like most intrasquad games such as these, it gives some players an opportunity to display their talents in front of a crowd for the first time.

Kaden Cupp, a former star quarterback at New Brockton who is now a redshirt freshman walk-on receiver for the Trojans, made a handful of catches during the game.

“It is awesome to come out here, put the ball down and compete more than you can in a regular spring practice,” Cupp said. “I feel like I’m still improving.

“I thought it (converting to receiver) wouldn’t be that hard, but there is more to it with fundamentals and all of that. We have a bunch of guys (in receiver) room who have a bunch of experience and help me any way they can.”

The offensive line continues to progress and center Eli Russ, a transfer center from Oklahoma State, has been one of the bright spots this spring.

“We’re still getting used to each other,” Russ said. “It’s different from where I’m from – I’m from an air raid-type of system and this is a little bit more ground and pound. I like it.

“The system wasn’t super hard to pick up. I’m just trying to perfect it right now.”