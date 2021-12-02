Trojans rout Rust College; Cross picks up 250th career win

TROY --- Troy head coach Scott Cross picked up his 250th career win, and the Trojans got back in the win column by defeating Rust College 81-48 at Trojan Arena Wednesday night.

"Every win is hard to get, so we don't take any of them for granted," Cross said. "It was nice to be back at Trojan Arena in front of our fans and pick up the win. Our guys did a great job defensively, and we just want to build and get better every single game, and I think we took a step in the right direction."

Cross won 225 games during 12 seasons at Texas-Arlington and now has 25 wins in two plus years at Troy.

The Trojans (5-3) were only trailing for two minutes and 18 seconds during the game. Troy was led by Desmond Williams, who finished with a game-high 14 points, going 4-7 from the three-point line. Duke Deen finished with 10 points and seven assist Trojans dominated inside the paint by scoring 44 points which doubled that of the Bearcats.

Rust College (6-7) shot 30 percent from the field and was led by Ronald Strothers, who had 14 points and was the only double-digit scorer for the Bearcats.

Troy went on a 14-0 run in the middle of the first half with threes from Deen and Williams back-to-back and the Trojans started to pull away.