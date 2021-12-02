Trojans rout Rust College; Cross picks up 250th career win

TROY --- Troy head coach Scott Cross picked up his 250th career win, and the Trojans got back in the win column by defeating Rust College 81-48 at Trojan Arena Wednesday night.
"Every win is hard to get, so we don't take any of them for granted," Cross said. "It was nice to be back at Trojan Arena in front of our fans and pick up the win. Our guys did a great job defensively, and we just want to build and get better every single game, and I think we took a step in the right direction."
Cross won 225 games during 12 seasons at Texas-Arlington and now has 25 wins in two plus years at Troy.
The Trojans (5-3) were only trailing for two minutes and 18 seconds during the game. Troy was led by Desmond Williams, who finished with a game-high 14 points, going 4-7 from the three-point line. Duke Deen finished with 10 points and seven assist Trojans dominated inside the paint by scoring 44 points which doubled that of the Bearcats.
Rust College (6-7) shot 30 percent from the field and was led by Ronald Strothers, who had 14 points and was the only double-digit scorer for the Bearcats.
Troy went on a 14-0 run in the middle of the first half with threes from Deen and Williams back-to-back and the Trojans started to pull away.
With the last possession of the half, the Trojans weren't settling to run the clock down as Christian Turner beat the buzzer with a hook shot to make it 47-17 Troy at the half. Turner finished with a season high nine points.
The Trojans held their opponents to under 20 points in the first half and below 50 points for the game for the second time season.
To start the second half, freshman Nate Tshimanga created separation and drove the lane for a dunk. Tshimanga tied his season-high and finished with eight points.
The Bearcats only were outscored by the Trojans by three in the second half, 34-31, as Troy turned the ball over 10 times in the half.
But the Trojan defense remained steady, and Troy would out rebound the Bearcats 23-19. The Trojans went on a 7-0 run over the game's final four minutes to close things out and pick up their sixth win of the season.
Up Next: The Trojans continue the home stand on Sunday at 4 p.m. against Southeastern Louisiana from Trojan Arena.
Troy women storm past Samford: After trailing by one at the half, the Troy women rallied to down Samford 65-61 on Wednesday night at Trojan Arena.
With the win, the Trojans stretched their home win streak to 12 games, dating back to the 2020-21 season. It is the longest home win streak in program history.
Felmas Koranga led the Trojans with 15 points and 13 rebounds, good for her fifth double-double of the season and sixth game in double figures.
Tiyah Johnson also notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
For Samford, Sussy Ngulefac paced the way with 17 points and six rebounds.
A pair of three pointers from Andrea Cournoyer gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 advantage to open the first quarter. Sparked by a fast break layup from Sharonica Hartsfield, the Trojans evened the game at 12 all with less than four minutes to go in the first. Troy and Samford battled toe-to-toe through the remaining minutes, ending the first quarter with just two points separating the squads.
After another nail-biting quarter of action, a jumper from Koranga and a Janiah Sandifer 3-pointer with just five seconds to go before the break cut Troy's deficit to just 36-35 at halftime.
The Trojans came out of the break firing on all cylinders with a 6-0 run to take a 41-36 lead. Sparked by a layup from Samford's Kathleen Wheeler, the Bulldogs utilized a 6-2 run through the remaining two minutes of the third period to bring Troy's advantage back to one, 48-47.
After Samford regained the lead with a layup seconds into the fourth quarter, Troy sparked a 7-0 run spanning over two minutes to solidify its fourth home win of the season.
"I'm proud of the win even though we shot at a really low percentage on a team playing in a zone that packed the lane,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “We learned some really great lessons at Missouri and Duke, but Samford came out with a totally different game plan. In those games, we exhaled too early, but tonight there was no exhale. They kept playing hard, and I am proud of that."