Trojans shine in Sun Belt opener

TROY – A beautiful rainbow stretching over Veterans Memorial Stadium midway through the fourth quarter was symbolic of what a good day it was for the home team.
Troy’s aerial attack was on target and the defense was superb during a 37-17 win over Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference and home opener on Saturday.
Troy improved to 2-1 overall, while Texas State is now 1-4, 1-1 in league play.
“Obviously being 1-0 in the conference is a great start,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “Any time you can do that it’s a huge deal. We know we have plenty battles ahead of us, but the exciting thing is to know we’re going to play here for the next two weeks.
“Overall, really pleased with our effort as a football team tonight.”
Senior receiver Kaylon Geiger caught seven passes for 121 yards with a touchdown and Reggie Todd caught seven for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Gunnar Watson looked much more poised in his third career start in completing 33-of-46 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns.
“It was good to see Gunnar play like he did,” Lindsey said. “I thought he made really good decisions, took care of the ball and probably ran the offense better than he has in either of the two previous games. He checked plays and got us in and out of some good stuff.”
Watson complimented the offensive line in giving him time to throw.
“I thought our O-line did a heck of a job today protecting,” Watson said. “I had a lot of time today to sit back there and go through my progressions and throw it,” Watson said.
Freshman running back Kimani Vidal had a big day, rushing for 106 yards on 12 carries, which included a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown.
And the Trojans’ defense, which was scorched for 48 points and 676 yards two weeks ago in a blowout loss to BYU, slowed a Texas State attack which was averaging 32 points.
Troy limited the Bobcats to 254 yards of offense – 93 passing and 161 rushing. Texas State came into the game averaging 410 yards per game.
“Defensively I think it was an outstanding effort, even better than maybe the first week,” Lindsey said. “We really held them in check. Especially early on I thought our front played really well.”
Troy came out aggressive offensively, but it backfired on the first possession when the Trojans’ went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 34 and failed when Watson’s short pass went off Geiger’s hands.
“I wanted to go for it and then I kept waiting to see what they (defense) were going to line up in, so I signaled to Gunner what to do and I gave him a bad signal, probably,” Lindsey said. “He misunderstood what I was trying to tell him. It was just a miscommunication on my part,” Lindsey added on the play call.
Texas State capitalized by getting a 38-yard field goal from Seth Keller for the early 3-0 lead.
The Trojans went for it again on fourth down with better luck on their next possession. Facing fourth-and-7 at the Texas State 31, Watson completed an 8-yard pass to Bret Clark for the first down.
However, Troy would come up empty on the drive when Evan Legassey’s field goal try of 43 yards went wide left.
Troy got on the scoreboard with 2:08 left in the first quarter when Watson connected with Reggie Todd on a 30-yard touchdown pass a play after Watson hit Geiger with a 44-yard reception. On Todd’s TD, the senior wide receiver made a nifty spin move around the 6-yard-line to escape a defender and take it into the end zone. Legassey’s extra point kick was blocked, leaving the score at 6-3.
“I always have a goal to not let one person bring me down,” Todd said. “The way he was trying to tackle me, I had good leverage on him and ended up breaking it and scoring.”
The combination of Watson and Todd combined for another touchdown on a 19-yard throw and catch with 11:50 left in the second quarter to make it 13-3 after the extra point kick.
After the Troy defense forced a punt on the ensuing possession, the Trojans’ offense went to work again.
Facing a fourth-and-8 from the Texas State 38, Watson found Geiger open for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Legassey’s PAT made it 20-3 with 7:22 to play in the half.
Legassey connected on a 45-yard field goal with 3:06 to play in the half to make it 23-3, which is where the score stood at the break. Texas State missed a 34-yard field goal try in the final minute of the half.
Troy dominated the opening half statistically, outgaining Texas State 288 to 59.
Texas State struck first in the second half when Brady McBride connected with Blake Aragon on a 4-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter. A pass interference call had put the Bobcats on the 8 in aiding the drive. The PAT cut the lead to 23-10.
Troy came up with a break with 5:11 left in the third when McBride lost the handle at midfield and defensive end John Hines got on the loose football for his first career fumble recovery.
The Trojans would take advantage when Tray Eafford hauled in a nice 11-yard touchdown catch. Legassey’s PAT made it 30-10 with 3:19 to play in third quarter.
Vidal’s 51-yard run early in the fourth quarter down to the 3 set up a B.J. Smith 2-yard touchdown run two plays later to extend the lead to 37-10 after the PAT.
Texas State added a touchdown with just 38 seconds left on a 6-yard run by Jahmyl Jeter.
