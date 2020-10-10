Trojans shine in Sun Belt opener

Watson complimented the offensive line in giving him time to throw.

“I thought our O-line did a heck of a job today protecting,” Watson said. “I had a lot of time today to sit back there and go through my progressions and throw it,” Watson said.

Freshman running back Kimani Vidal had a big day, rushing for 106 yards on 12 carries, which included a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown.

And the Trojans’ defense, which was scorched for 48 points and 676 yards two weeks ago in a blowout loss to BYU, slowed a Texas State attack which was averaging 32 points.

Troy limited the Bobcats to 254 yards of offense – 93 passing and 161 rushing. Texas State came into the game averaging 410 yards per game.

“Defensively I think it was an outstanding effort, even better than maybe the first week,” Lindsey said. “We really held them in check. Especially early on I thought our front played really well.”

Troy came out aggressive offensively, but it backfired on the first possession when the Trojans’ went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 34 and failed when Watson’s short pass went off Geiger’s hands.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}