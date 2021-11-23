Troy A.D. Brent Jones discusses coach search, interim Brandon Hall prepares team

Hall said the message to the team was simple.

“I think they could tell by coach Lindsey’s message that he cared for them and he loved them, and he wanted them to go out and win this week,” Hall said. “My message to them was at the end of the day was Troy football is bigger than any one person.

“There are so many moving parts within this program, and whether I’m the coach, or whoever is the coach, Troy football is going to continue to be successful.

“The most important thing for us right now is for us to get ready to go and represent Troy in the best way possible against a great opponent. We still have some incredible goals that we can accomplish, especially for these seniors and send them out the right way.”

Hall will continue to direct the defense this week along with his interim head coaching duties and said running backs coach Cole Weeks would call the offense and Dayne Brown continues his role with special teams.

Should Troy win against Georgia State, it would be bowl eligible. Jones said the program would accept a bowl invitation if it comes to fruition.