Troy adds JUCO WR Mark Ferrell

Rated as one of the top-30 junior college receivers in the 2020 class by 247 Sports, Ferrell elected to return to Ventura College for his sophomore season in 2021 after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 campaign. Ferrell caught 14 passes for 186 yards and a pair of scores as a sophomore after the 6-foot-4, 200-pound outside receiver caught 32 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman.

“Mark has great length and runs well for his size,” Sumrall said. “He can go up and win the ball in the air. He comes from a JUCO program where a good friend of mine, Steve Mooshagian, coaches. Steve used to be the receivers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, so he knows what it takes to be a good receiver, and we think that Mark has a lot of potential to develop and become a quality player in our program.”