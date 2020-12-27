Troy adds N.C. State transfer cornerback Taiyon Palmer to signing class

TROY -- Troy made a big addition to its football signing class Sunday evening with the signing of former four-star cornerback Taiyon Palmer after he transferred from NC State.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Palmer was rated the No. 19 cornerback in the country coming out of Archer High School in 2018 and is the 19th player to join Troy's record-setting signing class.

Palmer was a high school teammate of Troy's All-Sun Belt defensive tackle Will Choloh where they helped lead Archer to a 12-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in Georgia by MaxPreps in 2017.