Troy adds N.C. State transfer cornerback Taiyon Palmer to signing class
TROY -- Troy made a big addition to its football signing class Sunday evening with the signing of former four-star cornerback Taiyon Palmer after he transferred from NC State.

Palmer was rated the No. 19 cornerback in the country coming out of Archer High School in 2018 and is the 19th player to join Troy's record-setting signing class.

Palmer was a high school teammate of Troy's All-Sun Belt defensive tackle Will Choloh where they helped lead Archer to a 12-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in Georgia by MaxPreps in 2017.

