Troy adds to signing class with transfer DT from Maryland

Troy got a late addition to its signing class when Maryland defensive tackle Cherokee Glasgow transferred to the Trojans and signed Wednesday.

The rest of the Troy signing class, considered among the best in school history, was put in place during the December early signing period.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder played in four of Maryland’s five games during the COVID-19 shortened season. He was a senior this past season for the Terps, but has an extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted players due to COVID-19. He is a native of Mount Vernon, N.Y.

Locally, Abbeville Christian Academy standout Jackson Blalock signed a letter of intent as a preferred walk-on with the Trojans on Wednesday.

A multi-talented athlete, Blalock played quarterback, receiver and defensive back for the Generals. He rushed for 800 yards and nine touchdowns, had 31 receptions for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns and made 103 tackles with two interceptions.

Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965.

