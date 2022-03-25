Troy adds Travis Pearson to staff

TROY – New Troy head football coach Jon Sumrall filled a void on the Trojan coaching staff on Friday, announcing the hiring of Travis Pearson, a veteran with college and high school coaching experience in the state of Alabama and a former Arena League pro football player.

Pearson, who has spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator at Alabama State, will handle cornerbacks for the Trojans. He replaces Al Pogue, who left last month to take a job at Missouri.

Pearson has seven years of defensive coordinator experience on the college level. In addition to Alabama State, he was the DC at Alabama A&M for two seasons and at South Alabama for three seasons. He also served as director of football operations at Iowa State during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

In addition, he has coached at several high schools in the state, including holding head jobs at Jeff Davis (2009-10), Elmore County (2002-04) and Central of Hayneville (1988-99). He was an assistant coach at Oxford and Colquitt County (Ga.) in addition to being an assistant at Elmore County.

“I am excited to have Travis joining our staff,” Sumrall said. “He is a native of Alabama and a former Alabama high school coach. He has extensive experience as a defensive coordinator in Division I football, having served in that role for seven of the last nine years. He has tremendous energy and passion for developing young men on and off the field.”

Most recently, Pearson was named Alabama State’s interim head coach for the final three games of the 2021 season, and led the Hornets to a 2-1 record with wins over Texas Southern and rival Tuskegee.

“I am super excited to be a part of the Trojan football family,” Pearson said. “I look forward to this awesome opportunity and working with the amazing staff that Coach Sumrall has put in place. I’ve seen first-hand the pride and passion that is Troy football from the opposing sideline, and I can’t wait to get to work with the young men on this team.”

While the defensive coordinator at Alabama State, the Hornet defense in 2020 held opponents to 140.8 yards rushing and 184.8 yards passing. The year before ASU held opponents to just 167.2 yards through the air and pitched a shutout over Mississippi Valley State.

His 2014 defensive unit at South Alabama ranked among the leaders in the Sun Belt Conference before ending fourth in both total yards (398.9 ypg) and points (26.4 ppg) allowed per game. The Jags also tied for second with 21 takeaways and were second in red zone defense that season which produced six of South Alabama’s 10 all-conference honorees from Pearson’s unit.

Prior to being elevated as defensive coordinator, Pearson was South Alabama’s inside linebackers coach in 2013 for a defensive unit that ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference in passing, total and scoring defense.

Pearson was the defensive coordinator at Colquitt County (Ga.) High School in 2011-12, helping the Packers to back-to-back semifinal appearances in the state AAAAA playoffs. The 2012 Packer defense earned 51 takeaways during a 10-4 season and his first defensive unit at Colquitt County forced 38 turnovers, returning eight of those for touchdowns.

Of his seven years as a high school head coach, the highlight was a 12-1 season at Elmore County in 2004, a year he was named the Metro 4A Coach of the Year by the Montgomery Advertiser. He also guided Central of Hayneville to a state playoff berth in 1999.

A 1997 graduate of Alabama State, Pearson played eight seasons in the Arena Football League and was selected to the league’s 15th Anniversary Team in 2003. He played for the Tampa Bay Storm (1994), Miami Hooters (1995), the Florida Bobcats (1996-99) and the Los Angeles Avengers (2001).