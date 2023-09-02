TROY – Troy great DeMarcus Ware never hides how much the university meant to him on the road to becoming a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee earlier this summer.

“It was my steppingstone to get me to where I needed to be,” Ware said

On Saturday during halftime of Troy’s season opener against Stephen F. Austin, the fans showed how much the star meant to them with a standing ovation when his Troy jersey number 94 was retired during a halftime ceremony.

It was the first jersey to be retired in school history.

“In life I always think about being a trailblazer, and I am that trailblazer being the first to have a jersey retired … the first of many,” Ware said during an interview with media members before the game.

“But it’s just letting people know we can do it. You started blazing that trail and now there are so many guys that can follow right behind you and do great things as well.”

During his career at Troy (2001-2004), the defensive end/linebacker became the program's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 55.5 in addition to totaling 27 sacks for a loss of 198 yards to rank among the all-time greats in Troy history.

A native of Auburn, Ware became the first Troy player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. He began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys (2005-2013) and finished it with the Denver Broncos (2014-2016).

Along the way, he was a Super Bowl champion, nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Ware ranks ninth in NFL history in career sacks with 138.5.

He credits Troy for putting him on that path.

“I think it was a place I got nourished … a kid coming in where I needed that nourishment … small classes where you can get your focus and make good grades,” Ware said. “The coaches took care of us like we were their children. We needed that.

“That’s what Troy has to offer. It has all the resources to make you great.”

During what was DeMarcus Ware Day at Troy on Saturday, he led the team into Veterans Memorial Stadium during the pre-game Trojan Walk, which is a much shorter distance than when he played for the Trojans.

“Guys were cramping up during the Trojan Walk because first of all, they were so pumped, but then we had a long walk,” Ware said of his playing days. “When they said (Saturday) we’re doing a Trojan Walk and we just had to walk, maybe, like 40 yards, I was like, ‘You know what, a lot has changed.’ So, the memory of the Trojan Walk for me was almost a mile walk all the way into the stadium. But now getting a 40-yard Trojan Walk felt amazing,” he chuckled.

Ware is proud to be part of what the Troy football program has evolved into over the years.

“It’s awesome because when you think about coming to Troy State, at the time when I came here, it was Division I-AA,” Ware said. “And then it went to Division I and then it went to a winning program. Seeing you are a part of all of that and now you’re at the top of that really means so much.

“It shows that all of that hard work you put in … you can see your blood, sweat and tears is in all of that. It’s just amazing to be part of that.”