Troy and South Carolina each trying to bounce back from defeats

Trojans coach Chip Lindsey thought his team had a strong week of practice leading up to the ULM game and was deflated with the outcome.

“Thought our guys played hard. Did not play very clean at all,” Lindsey said.

Troy came out on top in total yards and time of possession, yet was hit by too many mistakes, Lindsey said, including an interception that was run back 96 yards for a touchdown.

“If we do that, I think we'll have an opportunity to go win the game which would be a great shot in the arm for us,” he said.

Some things to watch for when Troy goes to South Carolina:

QB ISSUES

Luke Doty is slowly getting back to 100 percent after injuring his foot in practice this past August. Doty made his first start of the season in the Kentucky loss. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown. Beamer said Doty is healthy enough to play, but is still shaking off the cobwebs from missing the first two games of the season.

TROY'S UPSETS