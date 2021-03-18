Troy announces 10th Sports Hall of Fame class

TROY – Four former athletes – one each in men’s basketball, baseball, golf and track/field -- have been selected for induction into the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame, according to a Troy athletics media release on Thursday.
Troy University Director of Athletics Brent Jones and the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Committee announced the members of the 10th induction class -- Leon Davis (men’s basketball), Collin McCrary (men’s golf), Michael Perez (baseball) and Andy Whitener (track & field).
The four new inductees plus the members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined in a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 3.
Troy’s ninth Hall of Fame class was announced in 2020 and was set to be enshrined in last spring, but the ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. That class consists of Barney Burnett (golf), Nancy Dansby Swanson (women's tennis), Rachel Hassan Gravel (volleyball), Max Howell (football), Mark King (football) and Jude Rinaldi (baseball).
Leon Davis
Davis, considered one of the early pioneers of Troy basketball, was named team captain of the 1952-53 squad that finished 18-7 overall, including a win over Samford in the NAIA District Tournament. He was the president of the Troy senior class and received the Kilpatrick Award, which was presented annually to a graduating student-athlete based on citizenship, scholarship and leadership.
Following his graduation from Troy in 1953, Davis served in a Special Services section of the United States Army and was discharged with the rank of Sergeant. From there, Davis went on to a tremendous career as a coach and athletics administrator. He joined the University of Montevallo staff in 1964 as an assistant professor and became the school’s first men’s basketball coach before taking over the role of athletics director in 1969.
Davis also played a key role at the national level where he served as the NAIA District 27 chairman for six years and served a four-year term on the NAIA National Executive Committee. He was named the NAIA President in 1982 and served on the United States Olympic staff for the World University Games in Edmonton, Canada. Davis is a member of the Montevallo Hall of Fame, Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame and the NAIA Hall of Fame.
Collin McCrary
McCray, a member of four top four national team finishes at Troy, was an All-American in the storied Troy men’s golf program who also earned multiple All-Gulf South Conference honors in addition in leading the Trojans to four straight conference titles during a career from 1980-1983.
McCrary earned third team All-America honors his senior season after he led the Trojans to a second-place national finish at the 1983 NCAA Division II National Championship. Troy also finished fourth twice and third once at the highest level during his career.
McCrary was consistently at the top of the leaderboard during his Troy career and helped lead the Trojans to five team titles during the 1981 season. Following his career at Troy which saw him graduate with a degree in business and finance, McCrary went on to a very successful professional career as a financial advisor.
Michael Perez
Perez played just one season at Troy, but it was one of the most dominant performances in school history as he earned All-America honors and helped lead the Trojans to the 1986 NCAA Division II National Championship.
A transfer from Florida, Perez, as a senior, posted a 13-1 record on the mound, while striking out 114 batters in 107.2 innings of work, a 9.5 K/9 ratio. He also finished the season with a 2.26 ERA before being selected in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. Perez’s 13 wins are the most by a Troy pitcher in a season in school history, while his 92.9 winning percentage ranks first and his 2.26 ERA ranks third all-time among the Trojans’ career leaders.
A native of Yauco, Puerto Rico, Perez pitched two games in the College World Series and did not allow an earned run over 14.2 innings of work. In the championship game against Columbus State, Perez pitched a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in Troy’s 5-0 victory in what was the first of back-to-back national titles.
He would go on to play eight seasons in Major League Baseball with the Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals before retiring in 1997. Perez finished his MLB career with a 24-16 record, 3.56 ERA and 224 strikeouts over 346 big-league innings.
Andy Whitener
Whitener, one of the most decorated student-athletes on and off the field of competition, earned multiple All-America honors during his Troy career. He was a Rhodes Scholarship nominee and is a leading professional in the health care field.
A Tampa, Fla., native, Whitener earned NAIA All-America honors in 1977 for his efforts on Troy’s two mile indoor relay team and followed that with USTFF All-America honors in 1978 for the same event. Despite Troy’s standing in the NAIA, Whitener ran in in 1977 NCAA Cross Country National Championship and the 1978 NCAA National Championships in the 1500 meters.
At the time of his graduation, Whitener held Troy school records in the mile, 1500m, 800m, 4x800m relay, distance medley and the two mile relay – the records for the 4x800m and the distance medley still stand today.
He was named the Gulf South Conference’s Student-Athlete of the Year, received the Commissioners Award in 1978 and was awarded the NCAA’s Postgraduate Scholarship. Whitener helped lead the Trojans to four straight Gulf South Conference cross country titles plus the 1977 conference outdoor track/field title. In addition to his success as a track & field athlete, Whitener also earned three All-Gulf South Conference honors in cross country.