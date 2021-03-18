Troy announces 10th Sports Hall of Fame class

McCrary was consistently at the top of the leaderboard during his Troy career and helped lead the Trojans to five team titles during the 1981 season. Following his career at Troy which saw him graduate with a degree in business and finance, McCrary went on to a very successful professional career as a financial advisor.

Michael Perez

Perez played just one season at Troy, but it was one of the most dominant performances in school history as he earned All-America honors and helped lead the Trojans to the 1986 NCAA Division II National Championship.

A transfer from Florida, Perez, as a senior, posted a 13-1 record on the mound, while striking out 114 batters in 107.2 innings of work, a 9.5 K/9 ratio. He also finished the season with a 2.26 ERA before being selected in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. Perez’s 13 wins are the most by a Troy pitcher in a season in school history, while his 92.9 winning percentage ranks first and his 2.26 ERA ranks third all-time among the Trojans’ career leaders.