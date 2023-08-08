TROY – Troy Football legend and now a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, DeMarcus Ware, is returning to Troy for the Trojans' season opener on Sept. 2 at The Vet as Troy Athletics celebrates his tremendous career.

To commemorate DeMarcus Ware Day at The Vet, all general admission tickets have been reduced to $9.40 in honor of his No. 94 jersey number (advanced sales only). D-Ware jerseys will be on sale via the Barnes & Noble Bookstore and DeMarcus will be honored throughout the game as Troy Athletics highlights his playing career at Troy and in the NFL in celebration of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"DeMarcus Ware is not only the most outstanding football player in Troy football history, he is also a patriot, a loyal Trojan, and a model alumnus. I am very proud of him," said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. "His enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame was earned and reflects the best of Troy football. His acceptance speech was generous in his praise for his family and his alma mater. I encourage all Trojans to join us for the home opener as we honor DeMarcus, an outstanding American."

More details on Ware's visit and promotions surrounding the game will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the game against Stephen F. Austin. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets or by calling 877-878-WINS (9467).

"DeMarcus Ware is one of the greatest players to ever step on a football field in the history of the game, and we are incredibly proud to call him a Troy Trojan," Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. "He is as first class of a person as you will ever encounter, and we are ecstatic to welcome him home to The Vet and celebrate his remarkable career as a Trojan, Cowboy and Bronco."

Ware became the first Troy player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just the 16th from an Alabama high school or college and the first who played in the Sun Belt Conference.

A Super Bowl champion, nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, Ware ranks ninth in NFL history in career sacks with 138.5 (the stat became official in 1982). Additionally, he tied the NFL record by leading the league in sacks twice and was a two-time Butkus Award winner.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Ware with the 11th overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, becoming the first-ever first round pick from Troy or the Sun Belt Conference.

Ware was instrumental in Troy's transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2001 and finished his Trojan career as the program's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 55.5 in addition to totaling 27 sacks for a loss of 198 yards to rank among the all-time greats in Troy history.