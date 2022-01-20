Troy announces hire of three new coaches to football staff

Troy continues to build its football coaching staff with a familiar face in Evan McKissack, a former Ole Miss linebacker in Taylor Polk plus Brock Hays, who is considered a rising star in the profession.
McKissack, a Hoover native who was an All-Sun Belt center at Troy in 2013 and spent time as an assistant at Enterprise High, has been named tight ends coach.
Polk, who spent the past two seasons at Central Arkansas, will coach inside linebackers. Hays, who will coach running backs, served the past three seasons at Louisiana Tech.
New Troy head coach Jon Sumrall made the announcement of the hires on Thursday.
McKissack spent the past two seasons at Murray State and before that was a graduate assistant at Kentucky (2017-2019), where Sumrall was an assistant the past three years.
“I saw firsthand the kind of person and coach Evan was while we were at Kentucky, and I couldn’t wait to get him back to Troy,” Sumrall said through a Troy media release. “He is a grinder and has worked with some of the best in the business as he’s progressed through his coaching career.
“Evan demonstrated as a player the type of person he is with his work ethic and determination no matter the odds that were stacked against him.”
At Murray State, McKissack coached both the Racers’ tight ends and running backs during his two-year tenure.
“There’s nothing like being back home,” McKissack said. “The impact that Troy University has had on my life can’t be measured, and I’m excited to give back what this great institution instilled in me. I want to thank Jon Sumrall for this amazing opportunity and can’t wait to get to work with the great staff and players we have.”
After graduating from Troy, McKissack began his coaching career at Enterprise as the defensive line coach before moving to Colquitt County (Ga.) High School for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Polk, a four-year letter-winner at linebacker for Ole Miss, played in every game for the Rebels from 2014-17 with five career starts.
Following his playing career, Polk was a graduate assistant for two seasons at Ole Miss working with the Rebels' linebackers and special teams units, including the 2018 season when Sumrall was an assistant there.
"I had the pleasure of getting to know Tayler when he was a graduate assistant at Ole Miss," Sumrall said. "He's one of the brightest young coaches in the game and has a motor that never stops. Tayler did a fantastic job with not only the linebackers but also the special teams while he was at Central Arkansas, and we're excited to welcome him and Eliza to the Troy Family."
Polk is eager to get started in his role on the defensive side of the football.
"My wife Eliza and I couldn't be more excited to be here at Troy University and to be working with Coach Sumrall again," Polk said. "It's clear to see that Troy is a special place, and we're beyond grateful to call Troy home."
Hays was selected to the American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute following this past season, which is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession.
"We're excited to welcome Brock and his family to Troy," Sumrall said. "He is well respected throughout the coaching profession, as evident by his selection to the AFCA 35 Under 35 this past year. Brock does an excellent job building a rapport with his players, and his vast resume coaching numerous position groups provides him with a comprehensive teaching tool to share with his players."
Before coaching at Louisiana Tech, Hays spent one season on the Southern Miss staff in 2018 as the tight ends coach after spending the previous two seasons as the running backs coach at Nicholls State.
"I'm excited to become part of such a rich tradition at Troy University," Hays said. "The opportunity to be part of Coach Sumrall's coaching staff is such an honor.
“I'm looking forward to developing relationships and making an impact with this great foundation of young men on our team."
Hays joined the staff at Nicholls after coaching one season at Louisiana College as the defensive line coach, pro scouting liaison and academic liaison for the Wildcats.
Before coaching in the college ranks, Hays served as the assistant head coach, assistant defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Edna Karr High School in his hometown of New Orleans from 2014-2015.