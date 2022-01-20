Troy announces hire of three new coaches to football staff

At Murray State, McKissack coached both the Racers’ tight ends and running backs during his two-year tenure.

“There’s nothing like being back home,” McKissack said. “The impact that Troy University has had on my life can’t be measured, and I’m excited to give back what this great institution instilled in me. I want to thank Jon Sumrall for this amazing opportunity and can’t wait to get to work with the great staff and players we have.”

After graduating from Troy, McKissack began his coaching career at Enterprise as the defensive line coach before moving to Colquitt County (Ga.) High School for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Polk, a four-year letter-winner at linebacker for Ole Miss, played in every game for the Rebels from 2014-17 with five career starts.

Following his playing career, Polk was a graduate assistant for two seasons at Ole Miss working with the Rebels' linebackers and special teams units, including the 2018 season when Sumrall was an assistant there.