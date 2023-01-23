Troy announces Sports Hall of Fame class

TROY – The 11th Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Class was announced Thursday by Director of Athletics Brent Jones and the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The induction ceremony is set for Saturday, April 15, in Trojan Arena.

The class includes Mike Amos (supporter), Sherill Busby (football), Rhodney Donaldson (men’s basketball), Chris Force (women’s golf), Carl Hollis (men’s basketball), Barbara Sherwood (softball), Mark Smartt (baseball).

Seats for the ceremony can be purchased for $100 each, and tables can be purchased for $800. Sponsorships are also available for the evening. To purchase tickets, visit TroyTrojans.com/hoftickets, or for more information, contact Alisa Lamar at lamara@troy.edu, or 334-670-3482.

Mike Amos (Supporter)

A member of the 1965 and 1966 Troy State football teams, Mike Amos has been a fixture in Troy Athletics for the last 50-plus years since his graduation in 1970. Born and raised in Troy, Amos is a member of the Troy Alumni Association National Board and a local fixture on radio and television, where has spent his life promoting Troy Athletics and its student-athletes. He received Troy University’s highest honor, the Trojan Award, and was named Alumni of the Year in 2008. Amos continues to serve the university to this day, working for the Alumni Association. Dubbed “Troy’s Super Fan” by the Dothan Eagle, he has organized countless road trips for Trojan Fans to see their favorite teams on the road. After graduating from Troy, Amos became an assistant football coach at Charles Henderson High School before moving on to the Alabama Development Office in Montgomery. Following his retirement in 1988, he created the Today in LA morning television show locally in Troy, which ran for 25 years before he stepped away at the end of 2022. Additionally, Amos has spent countless hours over the past 35 years broadcasting Charles Henderson and local youth sports games, in addition to Troy University Homecoming Parade and other local events for the community.

Sherill Busby (Football)

The first All-American in Troy Football history, Sherill Busby blocked an incredible 23 punts in his four-year career, including 11 in his All-America season in 1939. He holds the Troy program records for blocks in a career, in a season and in a game after blocking four punts in Troy’s victory over Memphis in 1937. Bubsy, a 198-pound end, was a pass-catching sensation who led Troy to a 7-4 overall record, including a perfect 4-0 mark in the Alabama Intercollegiate Conference. The season highlight was the finale against Jacksonville State where Troy defeated Jacksonville State 27-0 to clinch the conference title. Busby would later become the first Troy alum to play in the NFL, playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1940. A decorated Amy Air Corps World War II veteran, Busby returned to the area to coach high school football, primarily at Highland Home.

Rhodney Donaldson (Men’s Basketball)

A tremendous two-sport star for Troy, Rhodney Donaldson earned all-conference honors on the diamond, led the Trojans to conference titles in both sports and ranks among the all-time greats on the hardwood in Troy history. The 11th-leading scorer in program history, Donaldson finished his basketball career with 1,363 points playing for the legendary Don Maestri and was the first 1,000-point scorer in Troy’s Division I history. To this day, Donaldson ranks among the top 10 in program history in points per game, field goals made, 3-pointers made, free throw percentage, assists and steals. He helped lead the Trojans to the 1993 East Coast Conference title. On the diamond, Donaldson led Troy to a Mid-Continent Conference championship, earned a pair of all-conference nods and was drafted by the Florida Marlins in the 17th round of the 1997 MLB Draft. Donaldson had the game-winning RBI in Troy’s 1995 NCAA Play-In series victory over Wright State in the bottom of the ninth inning, which advanced the Trojans to an NCAA Regional appearance in Tallahassee. He earned first team all-conference honors in 1996 after hitting .368 with five doubles, two triples and seven home runs, and finished his career batting at .329 clip with 16 doubles and 11 homers. Donaldson was briefly a member of the Troy football team before focusing his efforts on basketball and baseball.

Chris Force (Women’s Golf)

One of the most successful coaches in Troy Athletics history, Chris Force led the Troy Women’s Golf program to three NCAA Division II National Championships and three other top four performances, plus a second place finish in the 1982 AIAW National Tournament before the formation of the women’s tournament at the Division II level. A student-athlete on the men’s team at Troy, Force graduated in August of 1981 and was named the head coach of the women’s team the following month. A PGA Class “A” cardholder, Force led the Trojans to their first national title in 1984 in just his fourth season as head coach and followed with two more titles in 1986 and 1989. In addition, three Trojans earned All-America honors during his coaching tenure. All told, Force’s impressive teams combined for three national titles, a runner-up finish in 1988, a third-place finish in 1987 and a fourth-place finish in 1985. Following his Troy career, Force coached professionally and was general manager at Willow Creek Golf Club in Spartanburg, S.C., until his death from cancer in 2010.

Carl Hollis (Men’s Basketball)

Considered to be one of the best basketball players ever to play at Troy, Carl Hollis was once the all-time leading scorer in Troy men’s basketball history, and he currently ranks fifth in scoring in program history with 1,747 points. The 1975 Gulf South Conference Player of the Year, he was the first player in conference history to earn all-conference honors in three or more seasons, in addition to receiving All-America honorable mention distinction following his sophomore and junior seasons. Hollis helped lead the Trojans to the 1977 Gulf South Conference regular season championship, plus a berth, and victory over Jacksonville State, in the 1976 NCAA South Regional Tournament. He ended his Troy career not only as the program’s scoring leader but also as the leader in rebounds and field goals made; to this day holds the career mark for field goals made with 789 and ranks second in program history in rebounds with 1,124. Following his playing career, Hollis served his community as a police officer, preacher and teacher, including a successful basketball coaching career at Charles Henderson High School.

Barbara Sherwood (Softball)

A dynamic player turned top collegiate coach, Barbara Sherwood was a three-time team captain for the Trojans and finished her career as the winningest softball player in program history. Troy won 176 games during her four-year career, including a school record 52 games her freshman season. As a sophomore, Sherwood helped lead Troy to a Mid-Continent Conference Championship and berth in the NCAA Tournament, where the Trojans knocked off Southeast Missouri State in the NCAA Play-In Series before advancing to the Midwest Regional in Tucson, Arizona. In addition to her prowess on the softball field, Sherwood also played volleyball for the Trojans, where she earned academic all-conference honors. Following her playing career, Sherwood coached at Troy for five seasons as an assistant before becoming an assistant coach at Wisconsin, Florida State and Virginia Tech and eventually becoming the head coach at Portland State.

Mark Smartt (Baseball)

A two-time national champion player, Mark Smartt was one of the most dominant hitters of his time for the Troy Baseball program, and his impressive numbers have stood the test of time in the storied history that comprises Troy Baseball. He helped lead the Trojans to the 1986 and 1987 NCAA Division II National Championships with a combined 84-18-1 overall record and a remarkable 22-0 postseason record. Smartt hit .405 as a junior, the third best single-season average in program history at the time and a mark that still ranks sixth today. He ranks fourth all-time in program history with a .379 career batting average, while his .480 on-base percentage ranks ninth all-time. A two-time All-Gulf South Conference selection for the Trojans, Smartt was named all-region in 1987 in addition to landing a spot on the College World Series All-Tournament Team. Smartt went into coaching after his playing career, serving as the head coach at West Alabama for six seasons and at Troy for five seasons. Additionally, he was an assistant under Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Pierce for 13 seasons. All told, Smartt wore a Troy baseball uniform in 1,173 games, the most of any player or coach in program history.