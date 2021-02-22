Troy assistant Brian Blackmon hired at UCF

Former Opelika High School and Troy University special teams coach Brian Blackmon was hired as UCF’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator on Sunday. The move reunites Blackmon with Gus Malzahn, under whom Blackmon was an offensive analyst in 2017.

“Let’s Go!! Can’t wait to get to work,” Blackmon tweeted after Malzahn announced his hire.

Blackmon spent the last three seasons at Troy and served in several different roles over that time. He started his time with the Trojans as tight ends and S-backs coach before moving to special teams coordinator.

Blackmon stepped up as the team’s acting head coach against MTSU last November when head coach Chip Lindsey missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. The Trojans fell to the Blue Raiders 20-17.

Blackmon came to Troy after spending 2017 as an offensive analyst at Auburn. During that year, Auburn ranked in the top 30 nationally in total offense, rushing, pass efficiency and scoring as the Tigers won the SEC West and played in the SEC Championship Game.

“Fired up to be working with [coach Blackmon] again!!” Malzahn said in a tweet announcing the hire.