Troy at Middle Tennessee game Saturday moved to 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN

TROY – Troy's football season opener at Middle Tennessee on Saturday has been moved to a 2:30 p.m. kick and the game will now be televised on ESPN. It was originally slotted for ESPN2 at 3 p.m. but ESPN moved the game due to the cancelation of Georgia Southern and Florida Atlantic.
Troy's opening two games of the season will now be broadcast on ESPN as the Trojans' game at BYU next Saturday is also set for an ESPN broadcast. The television network for Troy's remaining 10 games will be announced 12 days prior to each game.
