Troy at South Alabama “Battle for the Belt” game rescheduled for Dec. 12
Troy at South Alabama "Battle for the Belt" game rescheduled for Dec. 12

TROY – Troy’s annual rivalry game against South Alabama in the “Battle for the Belt” has been rescheduled to Dec. 12 in Mobile, after this past weekend’s game was postponed by the Jaguars due to COVID-19 concerns.

If an earlier date presents itself due to an inability of other teams to play, the two programs will explore the option of meeting earlier than Dec. 12.

The Sun Belt Conference announced earlier Monday that the league’s championship game has been shifted to Dec. 19 to allow teams an extra week to play regular season games.

Additionally, the league announced Monday that Troy’s game Oct. 17 against Eastern Kentucky will be broadcast on ESPN3 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m.

Troy’s long-awaited home opener is just days away as the Trojans play host to Texas State at The Vet Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

