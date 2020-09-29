Troy at South Alabama game postponed due to Jaguars pausing workouts due to COVID-19

Tuesday afternoon shortly after Troy coach Chip Lindsey and selected players finished a Zoom press conference looking ahead to South Alabama, it was learned the rivalry game scheduled on Saturday in Mobile has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Jaguars’ program.
“We are obviously disappointed for our team but certainly respect this decision,” Troy director of athletics Brent Jones said through a school release. “This is a tremendous rivalry game for both teams and fan bases, and I appreciate South Alabama athletics director Joel Erdmann and the Sun Belt Conference for their open lines of communication during this process.”
Troy, South Alabama and the Sun Belt Conference will work together to determine if there is a mutual date that the game could be rescheduled later in the season.
Troy now turns its focus to its home and Sun Belt Conference opener against Texas State on Oct. 10 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
Somewhere in the dark skies between Provo, Utah, and Montgomery on a long flight home in the wee hours of Sunday morning, the Troy football team tried to put a bruising 48-7 loss to BYU in the rear view mirror.
It was a rough night for Troy on both sides of the football. The Trojans only compiled 181 yards of offense – just 19 by ground and 162 by air – while giving up 664 to the Cougars – 472 by pass and 192 by run.
“Obviously, disappointed in our performance this past weekend,” Lindsey said. “You’ve got to give BYU credit; they’ve got a really good football team and we knew that going in.
“We had a really good week of practice and I thought our team was really prepared and ready to go, but to be honest with you, the simple answer is we got dominated on both sides of the ball. We didn’t sustain drives on offense and gave up too many big plays on defense.”
Often during the game, Troy's Gunnar Watson was under heavy pressure from a talented BYU defensive front that penetrated through to make life tough on the quarterback.
“I think I could have handled it a little better, for sure,” Watson said. “There was some pocket presence I could have done a lot better. I’ll just improve on it and be better as the season goes on.”
Lindsey said there was some miscommunication up front for the Trojans which added to the pressure on the first-year starter at quarterback.
“I thought he threw the ball away when he could – a couple times we just got beat and the guy was on him before he could react,” Lindsey said. “I do think it’s a continued growth and his process in continuing to learn how to handle the pocket at little better – when it’s time to get out and when it’s time to sit in there and make the throw and so forth.
“I think each game he plays, each rep he gets is an opportunity for him to grow and to gain some experience. A couple of times we didn’t communicate up front well and just turned a guy loose and that’s disappointing.
“I don’t have a great explanation of why we had that, because we played a lot more complicated front before against Middle Tennessee. At times we were just out-manned a little bit. We just didn’t play well as a unit on offense – not just the O-line, but all the way around.
“We’ve got to play better and be more efficient on first down and stay out of third and long and then create some explosive plays. That’s something we’re looking to improve on this week.”
Watson said simply he must do a better job of getting it in the hands of the playmakers.
“They (BYU) were a good team, but I think it was mainly (lack of) executing on our part, especially me,” Watson said. “I’ve got to do a better the rest of the season of just getting the ball to our playmakers. We’ve got some really good receivers and really good backs. I’ve just got to do a better job of getting it to them and let them play.”
