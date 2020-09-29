Troy at South Alabama game postponed due to Jaguars pausing workouts due to COVID-19

“Obviously, disappointed in our performance this past weekend,” Lindsey said. “You’ve got to give BYU credit; they’ve got a really good football team and we knew that going in.

“We had a really good week of practice and I thought our team was really prepared and ready to go, but to be honest with you, the simple answer is we got dominated on both sides of the ball. We didn’t sustain drives on offense and gave up too many big plays on defense.”

Often during the game, Troy's Gunnar Watson was under heavy pressure from a talented BYU defensive front that penetrated through to make life tough on the quarterback.

“I think I could have handled it a little better, for sure,” Watson said. “There was some pocket presence I could have done a lot better. I’ll just improve on it and be better as the season goes on.”

Lindsey said there was some miscommunication up front for the Trojans which added to the pressure on the first-year starter at quarterback.