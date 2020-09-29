Troy at South Alabama game postponed due to Jaguars pausing workouts due to COVID-19

TROY Due to South Alabama pausing its football workouts because of COVID-19, Saturday’s “Battle for the Belt” between Troy and South Alabama has been postponed, both schools announced Tuesday.

“We are obviously disappointed for our team but certainly respect this decision,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “This is a tremendous rivalry game for both teams and fan bases, and I appreciate South Alabama Athletics Director Joel Erdmann and the Sun Belt Conference for their open lines of communication during this process. We look forward to welcoming our great fans back to The Vet on Oct. 10 when we host Texas State in our home opener.”

Troy, South Alabama and the Sun Belt Conference will work together to determine if there is a mutual date that the game could be rescheduled later in the season.

Troy will now turn its focus to its home opener against Texas State on Oct. 10 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.