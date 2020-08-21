Troy athletics announces football stadium guidelines for upcoming season

TROY – Troy Athletics announced Friday guidelines that will be in place at Veterans Memorial Stadium for the 2020 football season, noting that guidelines can change throughout the season as state and local mandates are updated.
A new schedule for the 2020 season was released Thursday which has Troy opening against ULM on Sept. 5 at The Vet as part of a six-game home schedule.
Veterans Memorial Stadium will operate at a significantly reduced capacity for the 2020 season (unless state policy changes during the season); this will allow for season ticket holders and for Troy University students to be accommodated for the season. Additionally, the Sound of the South and Troy Cheerleaders will also be present and involved in all home games. If single-game inventory becomes available, it will be announced at a later date.
Listed below are guidelines for the upcoming season in addition to answers to many questions fans might have ahead of the 2020 season. Fans are encouraged to visit TroyTrojans.com/gameday throughout the season for the most up to date information and guidelines
• Face coverings are required to be worn at all times while in The Vet with the exception of when eating or drinking. Masks will be made available to fans at all entrances to The Vet.
• All gameday workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times in The Vet and will be temperature checked and screened prior to the entrance into the stadium.
• Gates to The Vet will open two (2) hours prior to the announced kickoff time to allow fans to safely enter the stadium and to help limit overcrowding of gate areas. Entrances to the Stadium Club and Suites will open three (3) hours prior to the announced kickoff time.
• To ensure social distancing for our season ticket holders, a two (2) seat buffer will be added around each ticket block. Season ticket holders will have their seats placed as close as possible to their normal seat locations and will retain the right of first refusal for their traditional seat location for the 2021 season.
• Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their respective ticket; clustering in unassigned seating areas will be prohibited.
• Check-in for the Stadium Club and Suites located on the sixth floor of the press box tower will take place outside. Troy branded tents will be set outside the press box tower for patrons to check in before entering The Vet.
• Suite holders will not be allowed to move between suites and floors on gameday. Movement outside of the suites should be limited to using the restroom only.
• Additional social distancing sections will be available in select general admission sections where fans can move to at any time if they choose.
• Concessions, merchandise stands and catering protocols will be modified according to public health recommendations.
• All concessions and merchandise stands will feature credit card readers as fans are highly encouraged to go cashless throughout Veterans Memorial Stadium on gameday.
• Concessions will have prepackaged food and drink items. Lids will be used for fountain drinks and condiments will be prepackaged. Dividers will be used at points of sale and stanchions will be used to form lines.
• Proper queuing and social distancing will be required in all common areas, such as concession stands and restrooms. Social distancing markers will be located in these areas to assist fans achieve proper spacing. All restrooms will feature one-way entrances and one-way exits in order to provide proper spacing while in line as well as while in the restroom facilities.
• Free hand sanitation stations will be setup on the concourses and throughout Veterans Memorial Stadium.
• Tailgating on campus will be permitted with social distance guidelines in place. The number of tents in Tailgate Terrace will be significantly reduced to ensure proper spacing in between groups. Face coverings will be required while tailgating when not eating or drinking. RV parking will be allowed with the appropriate parking pass and will remain at the Trojan Arena parking lot.
• Sun Belt Conference guidelines have placed strict restrictions on who has access to the playing field. For the 2020 season, the Sound of the South and the Troy Cheerleaders will remain in the stands. These outstanding auxiliary groups will still perform during pregame, halftime and throughout the game.
• In order to promote social distancing and to protect the gameday bubble around the team, Trojan Walk will not take place for the 2020 season.
• The Kids Zone in the outfield of Riddle-Pace Field will not be open for the 2020 season.
• Troy’s GAMEDAY Program will be produced in a digital format only for the 2020 season; fans will be able to visit TroyTrojans.com/Program to view each week’s edition. Fans will still be able to enjoy the normal features of GAMEDAY including stories on student-athletes, rosters and depth charts for both teams.
FAQs
Are face coverings required for entry into Veterans Memorial Stadium?
• Yes, fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times while in Veterans Memorial Stadium with the exception of when eating or drinking. Masks will be made available to fans at all entrances to The Vet.
Can I move my season tickets to a different location so I can socially distance my family?
• Our ticket office staff has undertaken this task in order to help accommodate all season ticket holders in the stands. If at any time during a game you wish to move to another location, fans have the option to utilize one of our social distancing sections that will allow for individuals to further spread out.
Why were my seats moved to a different part of my normal section?
• Seats have been reallocated in order to ensure that proper distancing guidelines are followed for all patrons. Season ticket holders will have their seats in areas that are as close as possible to their normal locations.
Will Troy students be able to attend games?
• Yes, Troy students will be able to attend games. New for the 2020 season, students will have to request individual tickets each game week for that week’s game at The Vet. Sections will be assigned for each student ticket distributed and students will be asked to distance themselves within these sections. Additional sections have been added to the traditional student section. Students may request one (1) ticket to each game and will be asked to show their student ID along with their ticket in order to gain admission into the stadium.
• Additional information regarding student tickets will be emailed to all Troy University students next week. Students will need to have a valid student ID in order to obtain their ticket to each home game of the 2020 season.
Will the Stadium Club be open?
• Yes, the Stadium Club will be open. The Stadium Club will now open three (3) hours prior to the game. Food service will be conducted by Sodexo employees at all times. All food will be prepackaged and follow all health and safety guidelines.
Will single-game tickets be sold?
• The only way to guarantee a ticket for the 2020 season is to purchase season tickets. If single-game inventory becomes available, it will be announced at a later date.
Will the Sound of the South and Troy Cheerleaders perform at home games?
• Yes, the Sound of the South and Troy Cheerleaders will perform at home games albeit in ways that may look different than normal. These groups are integral parts of gameday and will perform as part of pregame, halftime and during the game. Due to Sun Belt Conference guidelines, they will not be permitted to be on the field on gamedays but will nonetheless remain a key part of gamedays at The Vet.
How will concessions be served?
• Concessions items will be prepackaged and individually packaged condiments may be requested at each point of sale. Drinks will either have lids or be bottled. Dividers will be used at all points of sale and stanchions will be used to form lines with appropriate spacing. The same will be true for food served in the Stadium Club.
Can we tailgate on campus?
• Yes, tailgating will be permitted on campus. Tailgates are asked to practice social distancing between tents. Please limit groups to no more than 10 individuals at a tent at one time and face coverings are required when not eating or drinking.
As a season ticket holder, when will I receive my tickets?
• Tickets are in the process of being packaged and prepared for the upcoming season. Troy Athletics will provide contactless delivery of season tickets for fans who live in the Troy area on Wednesday, August 26.
• Fans in the Montgomery area will have the opportunity to pick up their tickets in person on Thursday, August 27, from 4-9 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium (200 Coosa St, Montgomery, AL), home of the Montgomery Biscuits. Troy Athletics staff will be set up near the outdoor Club Car Bar where fans may walk or drive up to pick up their tickets. Season ticket holders who will have their tickets available for pick up at this location will be notified via email and a phone call next week.
• Fans in the Dothan area will have the opportunity to pick up their tickets in person on Saturday, August 29, from 12-4 p.m. at Eagle Eye Outfitters (3535 Ross Clark Cir., Dothan, AL). Season ticket holders who will have their tickets available for pick up at this location will be notified via email and a phone call next week.
• Season tickets purchased by fans outside of these three areas by Thursday, August 20, will be shipped via UPS.
• All fans who purchase season tickets after Thursday, August 20, can pick up their tickets at the Troy Ticket Office or on gameday at the will call location at Riddle-Pace Field.
Will I receive a refund for any road games that I purchased tickets to that are no longer taking place this season?
• Yes, fans that purchased road game tickets to previously scheduled games at Tennessee and UMass will have the opportunity to receive a refund for the tickets that they purchased. You will be contacted by a ticket office representative within the coming weeks.
When is the deadline to renew or purchase my season tickets?
• Fans are asked to renew or purchase their season tickets by Sunday, August 30, to ensure that they receive their tickets for the season.
