Troy athletics director Brent Jones applauds addition of So. Miss

TROY --- Troy athletics director Brent Jones previously had a bird’s-eye view at Southern Mississippi as its Senior Associate A.D. of External Affairs and he believes the newest entry into the Sun Belt Conference is a solid one.
“As you look out over all the conferences, whether it’s Power Five or Group of Five, you really wanted to strengthen yourself if you were going to add any additional members,” Jones said. “I think in the Sun Belt Conference we have done that with our newest addition, which is Southern Miss.
“They had a very passionate fan base. They’ve been very successful across several sports – from baseball to football to men’s and women’s basketball and softball. It fits in our geographical footprint of the Sun Belt Conference and I think they’re really going to add to our already extremely competitive success that we’ve had within our conference.”
The Sun Belt Conference officially announced the addition of Southern Mississippi into the league on Tuesday after a unanimous vote of the Sun Belt CEOs. Southern Miss will become a member no later than July 1, 2023.
“When national realignment discussions began, our goal was to only add a school if it added value to our conference,” Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said during a media Zoom conference. “Southern Mississippi certainly does that. The Sun Belt has many strengths to celebrate and today we’re that much stronger with the addition of Southern Mississippi. It’s a great day for the Sun Belt; it’s a great day for Southern Mississippi.”
Southern Miss is currently part of Conference USA, which recently saw six other programs – Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and USTA – announce they will be leaving for the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Southern Miss athletics director Jeremy McClain, who was Troy’s A.D. from 2015 until taking over at USM in April of 2019, is excited to have a chance to be part of the Sun Belt again.
“I know there were a lot of people behind closed doors over the past weeks, and maybe even months, advocating for Southern Miss to be a strong candidate to be a Sun Belt member,” McClain said during the media conference. “I’m very thankful for them, and obviously thankful for the invitation to join.
“We’re excited about this opportunity for many reasons. This move allows us to join what I believe is one of the most competitive Group of Five conferences in the country. We’re going to be able to create regional rivalries and reduce travel for our student athletes.
“We have very passionate fans, and they’re going to have some great opportunities to help fill up stadiums throughout the Sun Belt.”
McClain said his time at Troy further convinced him being part of the Sun Belt would be a good move for Southern Miss.
“I was able to watch this league grow during my time at Troy,” McClain said. “I probably have a unique perspective from where I was in the league for four years and really was able to continue to watch the Sun Belt make really good decisions over the course of the past decade and grow into what I said before is one of the best Group of Five conferences in the country.”
Jones and McClain have had a tight working relationship for many years at both Southern Miss and Troy.
Jones came to Troy from Southern Miss in 2017 to work for McClain, who hired him as the Deputy Director of Athletics for External Operations.
McClain had previously served as Deputy Director of Athletics at Southern Miss and worked with Jones for three years there before coming to Troy. After McClain’s departure back to Southern Miss, Jones was promoted to oversee the Troy athletics program.
Jones looks forward to having McClain back in the same conference with him.
"Jeremy and I talk weekly as you do with many of your friends and colleagues," Jones said. "He knows the power of the Sun Belt Conference.”
There have been reports other colleges may be added to the Sun Belt in the coming weeks – Marshall, Old Dominion and James Madison being those most mentioned. If those three are added as well, it would eventually increase football-playing members to 14.
Jones was asked his thoughts on possible other additions.
“I know through various media outlets over the last week or so several different schools have been mentioned for the Sun Belt Conference,” Jones said. “Obviously, I’m not at liberty to discuss any other schools that might be joining the Sun Belt Conference.