Troy athletics director Brent Jones applauds addition of So. Miss

Southern Miss is currently part of Conference USA, which recently saw six other programs – Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and USTA – announce they will be leaving for the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

Southern Miss athletics director Jeremy McClain, who was Troy’s A.D. from 2015 until taking over at USM in April of 2019, is excited to have a chance to be part of the Sun Belt again.

“I know there were a lot of people behind closed doors over the past weeks, and maybe even months, advocating for Southern Miss to be a strong candidate to be a Sun Belt member,” McClain said during the media conference. “I’m very thankful for them, and obviously thankful for the invitation to join.

“We’re excited about this opportunity for many reasons. This move allows us to join what I believe is one of the most competitive Group of Five conferences in the country. We’re going to be able to create regional rivalries and reduce travel for our student athletes.

“We have very passionate fans, and they’re going to have some great opportunities to help fill up stadiums throughout the Sun Belt.”

McClain said his time at Troy further convinced him being part of the Sun Belt would be a good move for Southern Miss.