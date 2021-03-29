Troy athletics to hold Sim Byrd celebration of life ceremony on April 10

TROY – Troy Athletics will hold a celebration of life ceremony for Troy University Sports Hall of Fame quarterback Sim Byrd in Trojan Arena on Saturday, April 10, at 9 a.m. Byrd passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 75.

One of Troy's first modern day All-Americans, Byrd led the then Red Wave to the 1968 NAIA National Championship behind passing numbers that were way ahead of his time. In Troy's semifinal and championship game victories, Byrd combined for 12 touchdowns (11 through the air), and he finished the season with 41 touchdown passes and 3,569 passing yards. As a comparison, the NCAA's Division I leader for the year finished with 25 touchdown passes.

Fans are encouraged to join Byrd’s family and friends, Troy University administrators, Troy Athletics staff, and the entire Troy football team and coaching staff for the celebration of life ceremony. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite Troy gameday attire to celebrate one of the greatest to play the game at Troy. The celebration of life ceremony will take place prior to Troy’s annual T-Day Spring Game, which is set for 1 p.m. at The Vet.