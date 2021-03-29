Troy athletics to hold Sim Byrd celebration of life ceremony on April 10

TROY – Troy Athletics will hold a celebration of life ceremony for Troy University Sports Hall of Fame quarterback Sim Byrd in Trojan Arena on Saturday, April 10, at 9 a.m. Byrd passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 75.
One of Troy's first modern day All-Americans, Byrd led the then Red Wave to the 1968 NAIA National Championship behind passing numbers that were way ahead of his time. In Troy's semifinal and championship game victories, Byrd combined for 12 touchdowns (11 through the air), and he finished the season with 41 touchdown passes and 3,569 passing yards. As a comparison, the NCAA's Division I leader for the year finished with 25 touchdown passes.
Fans are encouraged to join Byrd’s family and friends, Troy University administrators, Troy Athletics staff, and the entire Troy football team and coaching staff for the celebration of life ceremony. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite Troy gameday attire to celebrate one of the greatest to play the game at Troy. The celebration of life ceremony will take place prior to Troy’s annual T-Day Spring Game, which is set for 1 p.m. at The Vet.
More than 50 years have passed since his last game and Byrd's season and career numbers have stood the test of time. His 41 touchdown passes during the magical 1968 season still rank as the most in school history – by 10 touchdowns – despite Troy's propensity for pass-heavy offenses over the years. His yardage total for the season stood as the high-mark in the record book for more than 40 years.
The Montgomery native ranks second all-time in Troy history with 79 career touchdown passes. He is third in total offensive yards and passing yards per game and fourth in passing yards, completions and attempts.
The first Troy player to participate in the Blue-Gray All-Star Classic, Byrd was a member of the inaugural class of the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame where he was enshrined along with his beloved head coach Billy Atkins in 2012.