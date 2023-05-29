Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TROY – Following a 39-win regular season and a third-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference, Troy Baseball has punched its ticket to the 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship, earning an at-large bid to the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Troy enters the Tuscaloosa Regional as the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 2 Boston College in Friday's opening-round matchup at 2 p.m, while No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Nicholls St. in the other opening round game.

"Today is a huge day for all Trojans," head coach Skylar Meade said. "Getting into the big dance was the goal when we first met in August and the catalyst for everything we put into the last year.

"All the credit goes to the staff, support staff, and most importantly, the players. The players have given all they have to get this chance, and we promise that we will not waste the opportunity ahead."

The Regional appearance is Troy's first since 2018 when the Trojans earned an at-large berth to the Athens Regional and defeated Duke in the opening round matchup. This will be Troy's eighth appearance in an NCAA Regional at the Division I level and fourth in the last 12 years.

Troy finished the season 38th in RPI with a non-conference RPI of sixth after posting a 20-6 mark in non-conference games plus 18 wins against top 100 teams this season. Troy has the 15th strongest non-conference in the country.

The Trojans enter the NCAA Regionals fifth nationally with 610 strikeouts as a pitching staff and 14th with 102 home runs, behind Shane Lewis' program-record 27 blasts.