TUSCALOOSA – No. 24 Boston College eliminated Troy from the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Trojans at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Troy's second season under head coach Skylar Meade ends with 40 wins and the Trojans' third NCAA Regional bid since 2013.

"Just one of those games that was going to be decided on one play the way both guys were pitching today; that's the nature of tournament play," Meade said. "I appreciate our guys' fight today. Grayson (Stewart) and Zach (Fruit) executed the plan well. Our offense was dynamic all year, and it just wasn't meant to be today. I couldn't be more proud of the season we put together.

"We think we're on a rocket ship, and we're going fast," Meade said when asked about the program's future. "We as coaches have zero patience; this (NCAA Regional berth) is what we expect to do, this is not a shock, this is what we've envisioned and there's a lot more to come."

What figured to be an offensive battle quickly turned into a pitchers' duel, with Troy's Grayson Stewart and Boston College's John West battling after both had short outings in the Regional opener on Friday due to the lengthy rain delay.

Stewart (9-3) allowed just one run over six innings with five strikeouts, while West pitched 4.1 scoreless frames with five punchouts before Eric Schroeder tossed the final 4.2 innings allowing just one run to earn the victory for the Eagles (37-19), who advance to the Regional final where they will have to defeat host-Alabama twice.

Barry Walsh was responsible for the only blemish on Stewart's ledger, hitting the third pitch of the game over the wall in right field. That was the game's only run until the top of the eighth inning when Boston College took advantage of a pair of defensive miscues by the Trojans to plate three runs.

A failed squeeze bunt resulted in a run after the throw to the plate was offline, and then a misplay on a potential inning-ending grounder resulted in two more runs for the Eagles.

In his final at-bat as a Trojan, senior catcher Clay Stearns hit his sixth home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to put the Trojans on the board.

Troy (40-22) stranded nine base runners in the game and twice had the bases loaded with just one out but could not produce a run. Kole Myers and Caleb Bartolero had a pair of hits each as the Trojans out-hit the Eagles by an 8-5 margin.

Despite the loss, the season was full of positives for the Trojans, with a third-place finish in the nation's No. 5 rated conference, sophomore outfielder Shane Lewis set the program single-season home run record with 27 blasts and Troy made its return to the postseason for the first time since 2018. Additionally, the Trojans set a program record with 636 strikeouts while the 108 home runs rank as the third most in program history.

Late Saturday

Alabama 11, Troy 8: No. 16 Alabama scored four unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium to rally past Troy, 11-8, and advance to Sunday’s Regional Final.

Back-to-back 1-out walks kept the ninth inning alive for Alabama (42-19). Following a flyout to center for the second out, Tommy Seidl bounced a 1-0 offering to short, but the throw was down the line allowing both runners to score. The Crimson Tide added two more runs in the frame on a ball that was ruled a triple to right and a single.

Troy (40-21) put itself in position to win the game thanks once again to the power of the long ball. Kole Myers tied the game with a solo blast in the sixth, his second of the weekend, and William Sullivan hit a 3-run bomb off the light tower in the third to cap a 5-run frame.

Alabama regained the lead in the sixth on an Andrew Pinckney home run before the Trojans answered back with a 2-run home half of the inning thanks to an RBI-single from Shane Lewis and a sac fly by Myers.

Eight of Troy’s starters recorded a hit in the game, paced by two each from Lewis and Kyle Mock. Pinckney paced Alabama’s 13-hit attack with three hits while three others added two.

Caden Rose put Alabama on top in the second with a 2-run homer before the Trojans’ bats came alive in the third, loading the bases with nobody out. Myers hit into a double play, which allowed one run to score, and Ethan Kavanagh followed with a run-scoring single back up the middle. Caleb Bartolero kept the inning alive with a single to left, setting up Sullivan’s 17th homer of the season.

Alabama answered Troy’s five runs with four of its own in the fourth on three singles and one of Troy’s four credited errors in the game.

For the second straight game in the Regional, Troy’s starting pitcher was unable to log more than two innings for reasons out of his control. In the opener, Grayson Stewart was burned after a 20-minute rain shower turned into a 139-minute delay due to field conditions, while in Saturday’s game, Logan Ross had to leave after just two innings of work due to a blister on his throwing hand.

Kristian Asbury was solid in relief for Troy, allowing just a run on four hits in 4.1 innings of work. Likewise, Alabama’s bullpen did just enough to keep the Tide in the game, with three pitchers combining to hold Troy to two runs over the final five innings.

Hunter Hoops (2-1) was credited with the win, and Alton Davis II earned his eighth save. Noah Manning (3-3) was saddled with the hard-luck loss for Troy, allowing three unearned runs and two hits in a third of an inning.