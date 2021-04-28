Troy basketball coach Scott Cross equates rebuilding team to Chinese bamboo tree

“The question is, did it grow 80 feet in those five weeks, or did it grow 80 feet in those five years? The answer is it grew 80 feet in those five years, because in year one, if you don’t water it every single day it’s going to die. So you’re building a roots system, you’re building a culture.

“I thought it would be a little bit quicker. Sometimes you have short-term success that’s hard to sustain. I think if you have the root structure and you have the culture in place, you can have that sustained success where you’re at the top three-four-five years in a row and you just keep winning.

“That’s what we’re trying to do here. Our culture is in a phenomenal place right now.”

The coach beams with pride when talking about senior Nick Stampley, a bruising forward who is the epitome of what Cross wants the Troy basketball program to be all about. Stampley got a tooth knocked out going up for a rebound against Georgia Southern this past season, had a bloodied mouth that would eventually require several surgeries, yet wanted to return to the game that night.

“Nick Stampley, who is our hardest worker, has really, really helped build that culture,” Cross said. “A coach cannot do it himself. You have to recruit the right kind of guys and those guys kind of build the culture for you.