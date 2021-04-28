Troy basketball coach Scott Cross equates rebuilding team to Chinese bamboo tree

Troy basketball coach Scott Cross compares building his program to the growing of a Chinese bamboo tree.
Though his first two seasons have produced disappointing results, Cross believes his team is on the verge of something special because of what is a patient rebuilding process.
Speaking at the Henry County Troy Alumni Association meeting on Monday night, Cross explained his reasoning for optimism going into year three with the story of the tree.
“What I kind of equate our basketball team and what we’re trying to do is like a Chinese bamboo tree,” Cross told the gathering. “You plant the seeds in year one and fertilize it, water it every single day and nothing happens.
“In year two, you fertilize it and water it every day and nothing happens. Year three, which is where we are, you fertilize it and water it every day, and unfortunately nothing happens.
“So I was telling this a couple of weeks ago, my boss (Troy A.D. Brent Jones) kind of looked at me like, ‘Oh man.’ I was like, we are a three-year bamboo tree, don’t get too worried – I feel it’s coming.
“Year four, you fertilize it and water it and nothing happens. But in year five, you fertilize it, you water it every single day and then in all of the sudden in five weeks it grows 80 feet.
“The question is, did it grow 80 feet in those five weeks, or did it grow 80 feet in those five years? The answer is it grew 80 feet in those five years, because in year one, if you don’t water it every single day it’s going to die. So you’re building a roots system, you’re building a culture.
“I thought it would be a little bit quicker. Sometimes you have short-term success that’s hard to sustain. I think if you have the root structure and you have the culture in place, you can have that sustained success where you’re at the top three-four-five years in a row and you just keep winning.
“That’s what we’re trying to do here. Our culture is in a phenomenal place right now.”
The coach beams with pride when talking about senior Nick Stampley, a bruising forward who is the epitome of what Cross wants the Troy basketball program to be all about. Stampley got a tooth knocked out going up for a rebound against Georgia Southern this past season, had a bloodied mouth that would eventually require several surgeries, yet wanted to return to the game that night.
“Nick Stampley, who is our hardest worker, has really, really helped build that culture,” Cross said. “A coach cannot do it himself. You have to recruit the right kind of guys and those guys kind of build the culture for you.
“He’s an amazing guy. He’s 6-foot-4 and probably weighs 215 pounds and we played him at the center. We had one center that tore his ACL that didn’t play all year long and had another one that wasn’t quite ready, so Nick ended up having to guard the biggest, toughest guys on the opposing teams all year.
“He’s giving up six inches and 50 pounds and fighting his butt off, but he had a phenomenal year. He was our leading scorer and second leading rebounder. This guy is in the gym all of the time.”
Troy has lost four players to the transfer portal since last season – Kam Woods, Antwan Burnett, Rory Panntophlet and Miles Mendes – but has picked up four – Rifen Miguel (forward transfer Ohio University), Cody Dean (guard transfer Panola (Texas) JUCO, TK Smith (guard transfer Kent State) and Efe Odigie (forward transfer UTEP) – that Cross believes will make his team stronger. The Trojans still can make two more additions to the roster.
“This signing class we’re very excited about,” Cross said. “Honestly, talent-wise going into last year we were at the bottom of the league. That’s just the truth. We were young.
“We felt by the time they were juniors and seniors, that we would be one of the more talented teams in the league. With these guys that we are adding, plus everybody being a year older, I do feel like now we’re in the top four talent-wise. It should be a very fun year.”
Cross, who was a head coach at his alma mater of UT-Arlington for 12 years prior to arriving at Troy, said he and his family feel at home in the community.
“I’ve really, really enjoyed it,” Cross said. “My wife and kids absolutely love Troy, Alabama. I’ve lived my entire life in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and being a half mile from our home (to work) is outstanding.
“I’ve been able to go to almost all of my boys’ games, been able to make it home for dinner, been able to get back up the gym if one of the guys wants to shoot – so it’s been a great experience.”
Cross also knows Trojan Arena can be a special place when it’s packed, such was the case two seasons ago in the opener against UAB, a game in which Troy lost 76-75 with 5,010 fans in attendance.
“I think back if we would have won that game how maybe this all could have shifted a little bit quicker, but it didn’t – everything happens for a reason,” Cross said.
“I remember telling my staff afterwards that I was going to need play cards, or use hand signals, because I literally could not communicate with our point guards (because of crowd noise) on what I wanted them to run.
“I know the people will support us when we win. We’ve just got to put a winner on the floor.”